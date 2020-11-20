Another harness racing season has come to a close at one of the most historic race tracks in North America, Summerside Raceway. We were supposed to end things on October 25, but thanks to the powers to be, we got two extra race dates to kind of make up for what we missed at the first of the season. The bet was very impressive on the November first program as it went over $33,000 and they wagered almost $40,000 on the last card! In this edition we will look at the November 1 program and the last card of the season November 8.
The Rev Wins Bob Dewar Memorial Matinee Boys in the Spotlight
The Rev (Gilles Barrieau) came up with another vintage performance as he scooted up the passing lane and prevailed in a three way stretch duel to the wire to win the Bob Dewar Memorial in 1:54:4 over Rose Run Quest and Woodmere Ideal Art on Summerside’s closing Sunday, November 8th card. The winner is owned by Jeff Skinner of Truro, Nova Scotia. Let’s take a closer look at the card.
Easy Like Sunday opened things up for Gilles Barrieau in 2:05.3 for owner-trainer Robert Philips. Second was JJ Jillian (Kenny Murphy) and Thinknshesagrtlady (Taylor Doyle) was third. Race 2 Red Shores Summerside pace went to Souverain for owner Phil Sizer and driver Corey MacPherson in 1:58.3 over Dilan’s Mustang (Myles Heffernan) and Silverhill Lightning (Gary Chappell). Race 3 went to Dylan’s Future for owner-trainer and driver Norris Rogers who co owns with his daughter Madison (or as I like to call her, Madison Nancy Louise). They stopped the clock in a new race win record of 2:01.4 and bested WC Little Willie (Kenny Murphy) and Dude Perfect (Gilles Barrieau). Fourth race of the afternoon went to Vintage Winner for Kenny Murphy driving for Basil Hunter and Douglas Molyneaux in a time of 2:01 and bested Mr Pogge (Dana Sweet) and RE’s Kate (Ryan Neill). Race 5 saw Windemere Noharmdone get a new race win record for owner/trainer Travis Wilkie and driver Gilles Barrieau of 1:59 flat. Second was Sendmeasign (Taylor Doyle) and Imagine Speed (Corey MacPherson) was third. Ultimately Handsome took race 6 for Norris Roger’s second win of the afternoon in 1:58 over Melanie’s Magic (Gilles Barrieau) and Flash In The Pang (Kenny Murphy). Ultimate Stable is the owner, and Dawn Hubbard the trainer. Race 7 went to Pay The Line Blue-chip for Myles Heffernan’s first win, stopping the clock in 1:58.4 besting Jays Little Spark (Gilles Barrieau) and Private Dancer (Corey MacPherson). Mary Jean Noye and Denise Andrew are the owners. Race 8 went to Paul Biggar and Don Callbeck’s Howmac Magic for Gilles Barrieau’s third win of the afternoon. They stopped the clock in 1:58.3 and put away Painted Desert (Corey MacPherson) and Dividend Day (Kenny Murphy). Race 9 was won by Eric Doucette’s Rymar Jimbo for Kenny Murphy’s second win of the afternoon. Second was Ebandtheboys (Gilles Barrieau) and Dangleonadime (Corey MacPherson) was third. Race 10 the afternoon feature race The Bob Dewar Memorial went to The Rev for owner Jeffrey Skinner and trainer-driver Gilles Barrieau in a great time of 1:54.4 on a dark cloudy day. Second was Rose Run Quest (Corey MacPherson) and Woodmere Ideal Art (Norris Rogers) was third. The final race of the afternoon and of 2020 here at Summerside Raceway went to Bing Easter’s Positive Art for Myles Heffernan’s second win of the afternoon in a good mile of 1:58.3. They bested Paris Beau (Gilles Barrieau) and Instant Shadow (Norris Rogers). They wagered a fantastic $39,826.
Heart and Soul
I have said it a few times this season and I will continue in my campaign for Heart and Soul for Summerside Raceway’s Horse of the Year for 2020. In 18 starts this season, this 7-year-old homebred of Riley Farms of Summerside and conditioned by his owner George Riley has 7 wins (1 win in 2019) 7 second place finishes and a third, and he has banked over $13,000. His seasons best was 1:55.4 which he accomplished at least twice. One of his most impressive starts of the season came on Sunday November 1, when he finished second to Rose Run Quest in 1:54.3 pacing his mile in 1:54.4 for Jason Hughes with a snappy last quarter of 28 second's flat! If you watched the race, you will see that he was still coming on strong at the wire! So, I want to say congratulations to George Riley on the season with Heart And Soul and may 2021 be just as good or better!
November 1
On the November 1 card of racing at Summerside Raceway, Chuck Symes’ Pleasing Pink opened things up for trainer-driver Marc Campbell in a maiden record mile of 2:03.1. Second in here was Saulsbrook Devan (Corey MacPherson) and Easy Like Sunday (Gilles Barrieau) was third. Race 2 saw Private Dancer go wire to wire for Corey MacPherson and owners Zach and Paul Conway in 2:00.4 over Sendmeasign (Taylor Doyle) and Cinder Angelina (Jason Hughes). Race 3 went to Jordan MacKay’s Dude Perfect winning wire to wire for David Dowling in 2:01.2 over Best Brew (Gilles Barrieau) and WC Little Willie (Corey MacPherson). Race 4 went to James and Nikia Bridges Barlow’s A Feisty Xample in her first win of the season, in 2:02.2 over The Gormanizer (Jason Hughes) and Pineapple Express (Willie MacKay). Race 5 saw Paris Beau the winner for Gilles Barrieau’s second win of the afternoon. They stopped the clock in 1:58.1 and bested Revenant (Adam Merner) and Ultimately Handsome (David Dowling) they finished second in the dead heat. Race 6 was won by Whosurwinner for owner-trainer Deanna Clow and driver Adam Merner in 2:00 over Painted Desert (Corey MacPherson) and Emperor (Marc Campbell). Race 7 went to Gringo Star for Marc Campbell’s second win on the card in 1:59.1 over Twin B Shadow (Adam Merner) and Rymar Jimbo (Kenny Murphy). Race 8 went to Woodmere Chella for Barrieau’s third win of the afternoon in 1:58.2 over Creepin (David Dowling) and Arc Light (Marc Campbell). Race 9 was won by Sandra Stead’s Melanie’s Magic for trainer Greg MacInnis and driver Gilles Barrieau who got his fourth win of the afternoon. They stopped the clock in 1:57.1, a season’s best and they bested Eagle Jolt (Marc Campbell) and Legendary Ron (Adam Merner). Race 10 was the Isabelle and Ivan Cameron Memorial and the winner was JJ Breanne for John Davidson in 1:58, over Bettim Jenny (Gilles Barrieau) and Imagine Speed (Corey MacPherson). The feature race on the afternoon went to Blair Hansen’s Rose Run Quest for Gilles Barrieau’s fifth win of the day in a blazing 1:54.3 over Heart And Soul (Jason Hughes) and The Rev (Adam Merner). Hemingway took the afternoon finale for Adam Merner’s second win of the day in 1:58.3 over Power Of A Cruiser (Norris Rogers) and Positive Art (Corey MacPherson). They wagered over $33,000!
Young Guns
The young guns driving series made a couple stops in Summerside on November 1 and 8th. November 1 saw Rising Fella a winner for Jaycob Sweet in a dazzling 1:58.3 over Dueling Banjos (Kyle Desroches) and Bold N Bad (Brett Clow). Badlands Giovanna (Brady Sweet) was fourth. On November 8 they were back and this time it was Badlands Giovanna the winner for Brady Sweet in 2:01.3 over Bold N Bad (Brett Clow) and Rising Fella (Jaycob Sweet). Dueling Banjos (Kyle Desroches) was fourth in here. This was a great series and was sponsored by The Prince Edward Island Harness Racing Industry Association.
Flashbacks, November 6, 1971
Race 1 of the afternoon went to Mr. OK for Alyre Pineau and owners Jenkins and Kennedy. They stopped the clock in 2:15.2 a new race win record. Second was Roger Chief (Emmett Bernard) and Betty’s Leader (Donnie Gillis) was third. Race 2 went to Lee Gee Hanover for owner-trainer-driver Ronnie Gass in 2:14.2 over Jersey Gamac (Emmett Bernard) and Golden Diana (Paul MacKinnon). Race 3 was won by Gordon MacKinnon’s Indian Rock Chief for Paul MacDonald in 2:11.2 over Adios Isabel (Clint MacLeod) and Bills Lucky June (Graham Chappell). Race 4 went to Rosy Future the winner for Clifford Chappell in 2:17.1 over Coves Corner (George Murphy) and Centennial Ted (George Riley). Race 5 went to Miss Top Adios for Earl Semple in 2:09.1 over Rocket Chief (Harvey MacEachern) and Armbro Kora (J. Allan Smith). Race 6 of the afternoon was won by HB Abe for Lee Taylor and owners Henderson and Willis. They hit the wire first in 2:11.2 a new race win record. Second in here was Auho (Ronnie Gass) and Blue Hill King (Alyre Pineau) was third. Race 7 the Invitational pace was won by George Sobey and Bill Arnett’s Doc Price in 2:09.3 over HBW (Lee Taylor) and Mr. Jingo (Earl Semple). Race 8 went to Clair’s Delight for owner Andrew Gass and driver Ronnie Gass in a time of 2:14 over J Scotch Hal (Paul MacDonald) and Wooster Knight (Randy MacEachern). The race 9 finale was won by Stanley Mayhew’s Bold And Brave for Garth Schurman in 2:18.2 over Karen Jill (Clifford Chappell) and Jollity’s Folly (Graham Chappell).
November 20, 1971
Stanley Mayhew’s Bus Stop opened the card for trainer-driver Garth Schurman in 2:18.4 over Conestoga Gal (Clarkie Smith) and Naylor Hanover (Junior Chappell). Race 2 went to Heather Royal for Clifford Chappell and owners Dr Allan MacKay and Howard Waite. They stopped the clock in 2:18.3 and bested Courting Price (Clarkie Smith) and Louie’s Dream (Jim Larrabee). Race 3 went to Dr PL for J.Allan Smith in 2:17.1 over Super Spirit (Donnie Gillis) and Ever Mighty (Alyre Pineau). Royal Doc took the fourth for owner-trainer-driver Ronnie Gass in 2:21 over Tommy McRon (Clarkie Smith) and Dora Will (Lea Bell). Race 5 saw Bill’s Lucky June the winner for Graham Chappell and owner Billy Bassett. They hit the wire first in a time of 2:17 and bested HB Abe (Lee Taylor) and Cruzan Scott (Alyre Pineau). Race 6 went to Mr. Convair for Alyre Pineau driving for owner Francis MacIsaac in a time of 2:23.2 over Euchre Dan (Junior Chappell) and Karen Jill (Clifford Chappell). Race 7 the Invitational was won by Henderson and Willis’ HBW for Lee Taylor in 2:16.4 over Grateful Nib (Clifford Chappell) and Sonny Meadows (Junior Chappell). The race 8 finale was won by Eric Johnston’s Niagara Thorp for Clifford Chappell in 2:24.2 over Bold and Brave (Garth Schurman) and Cambridge Frisco (Junior Chappell). That’s how things looked at Summerside Raceway in November 1971!
I hope you enjoyed this week’s edition of Rocky’s Racing Corner. I hope you’re all-in good health and I’ll see you at the track!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.