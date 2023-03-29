Spring is in the air here on PEI, and another PCHC awards night is in the books, after last night’s big night. Very disappointing attendance though, as there wasn’t the amount of people in attendance that you’d normally see at our banquet. Plus, there was no guest speaker, which always draws a crowd.
Here are some of the winners from the night. Kenny Murphy took home the top driver with 42 wins last season. The top percentage driver was Corey MacPherson with .390 (These awards are for paid up members only, Gilles Barrieau actually had an incredible average of .469 from 71 starts!) The top trainer was Earl Watts with 18 wins. The top driver in the second division 10-49 starts was Taylor Doyle. The Top Trainer for wins in that division was Phil Sizer with 11 wins and the top percentage trainer in that division was Eddy Doucette with a dazzling .686 average. The two-year-old trotting filly award went to Camco Erin. The two-year-old pacing filly award went to Our Girl Annie. Starship Glide captured the two-year-old pacing colt award. The three-year-old trotting filly of the year was Majian Salsa. No doubt about the winner of the three-year-old trotting colt, that’s right Up Helly Aa was the winner for owner George Riley of Summerside who was on hand to accept the award. Another winner without question last night came in the three-year-old pacing filly category and that winner was The Real Princess. Silver Spirit took home the hardware for three-year-old pacing colt. Claiming mare of the year went to Private Dancer, while the claiming horse was won by Gringo Star. Soccer Hanover took home the Kevin Gillis Memorial Aged Pacing Horse of the year honors, aged pacing mare of the year went to Better Than Glamour while Jessiejessorjessica was the winner of the inaugural Hop Up aged trotter of the year award. Breeder of the year went to Bruce Wood’s Woodmere Farms. Standardbred Canada owners of the year were Danny Birt and Jennifer Doyle. Dean MacEachen took home the Joe O’Brien memorial award, while Garth Cole was the winner of the Earl Cannon Memorial trophy. Eddy Doucette took home the Garth Schurman Memorial trophy. Donnie MacNeill won the Henry and Philip Doucette memorial Lifetime achievement award. Cinder Angeline won the inaugural Bob MacInnis-Blu Meadow Willie 14-year-old retirement trophy. The Horse of the Year went to His Boy Elroy from the Phil Sizer stable and owned by Doug and Douglas Polley. Abbey Clow was the Horsewoman of the year, and to wrap up the awards the Horseman of the year went to Phil Sizer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.