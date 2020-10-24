Breeders Crown Weekend at Charlottetown
I won’t talk too much about the winners of the weekend of Breeders Crown Champions, because I know that they will be well covered elsewhere in the Atlantic Post Calls, but I will say a big congratulations to Myles Heffernan, a good friend of mine who got the job done with his talented 3-year-old trotter Tequila Tuesday in the final of the Atlantic Breeders Crown sponsored by Cavendish Farms.
Myles put Tequila right on the front and was never headed on the dark and dreary day, stopping the clock in 2:00:4! The win puts him over $40,000 for the season and over $80,000 in his short two-year career! Congratulations to Myles’ wife Jackie who is the owner of Tequila Tuesday and of course to his son Myles Junior who is the trainer!
I also want to say a big congratulations to Brent Campbell and his father Richard and their co-owner Matthew McDonald for their big win in the Atlantic Breeders Crown Invitational with Time To Dance as he went wire to wire in 1:53.4 for his seventh win in a row! Congratulations to Marc Campbell, the trainer and driver as well! A big congratulations and salute as well to David Dowling who had a career day in the sulky, as he captured three Atlantic Breeders Crown Finals on the day, all with purses of $21,000 each. I’ll never forget our conversation in Ontario when I bought a mare from him and I asked him why he wasn’t driving. “I lost my confidence” was his answer. Well your confidence certainly showed on this day when it counted most. Congratulations again my friend.
Shout outs
Red Shores at Charlottetown Driving Park hosted the weekend of Champions on October 10 and 11th and I was proud to have been a part of the two excellent race day shows produced by UMI Sports. And a tip of the hat to Scott MacLean and his crew for the excellent work in producing, not only those shows, but every race card that you see from both Red Shores locations and from Truro Raceway, are produced by UMI Sports. They do a fantastic job with all the latest technology and camera work, and I am fortunate enough to get to work with these guys every week! So, thank you for all your hard work! I also want to say thank you and commend my boss and colleague Lee Drake for everything that he has done this year in not only getting racing up and going through Covid 19, but for everything that he does behind the scenes to get these big days and banquets and all that stuff off the ground. I know that it takes a team effort, and I salute everybody on his team, but every team has to have a leader, and I know that Lee has a leader in David MacKenzie and I also commend him for his part in all of this. There are a lot of things that Lee is responsible for now with his new job and I don’t think that he gets the recognition that he deserves for all of his hard work. So, on behalf of myself and a lot of other people, thank you Lee!
Recapping Summerside and O’Brien events
Another stakes filled card went to the post at Summerside Raceway recently as we hosted the Lady Slipper Stakes for 2 and 3-year-old trotters and 3-year-old pacing fillies. As well, we hosted the Joe O’Brien Memorial Stakes for 3-year-old pacing colts plus another leg of the Island Oceans Trotting series presented by JD Marine and Diving Inc. as well as the Atlantic Aged Pacing mares on this day as well.
So, lots of action to talk about and the day kicked off with the 3-year-old fillies in Grassroots action for a nice purse of $9,100 and Thebossisagirl was the winner in 1:59:4 for owners Allison and Brian Ramsay, trainer Ronnie Matheson and driver Gilles Barrieau. Second was Woodmere Rollily (Paul Langille) and Miss Sinfonia (Dale Spence) was third. Race 2 was a Grassroots division of the Joe O’Brien Memorial for $8000 and JJ Patrick was the winner for Corey MacPherson driving for Marc Gallant of Summerside and trainer Mike McGuigan. Time of the mile was 1:59:3 and he bested Tasteslikeanother (Myles Heffernan) and Whims Drop Off (Adam Merner). Race 3 was the Lady Slipper trot for 2-year olds for a purse of $16,000 and Dusty Lane Milo was the winner for owner Marsha Knox and trainer Ronnie Gass. Adam Merner steered him to the winner’s circle in a time of 2:04:2 and he turned back A Little Go Go (Marc Campbell) and Treasureonthewater (Brodie MacPhee). Race 4 was a Gold division of the 3-year-old fillies for a hefty purse of $13,800 and the winner was Gotta Love Cabot in 2:00 for Clare MacDonald training and driving for owners Morah Kerr and Phonsie MacEachern. She turned back Dusty Lane Zambucca (Corey MacPherson) and Live And Let Di (Kenny Arsenault). Race 5 was a leg of the Island Oceans Trot series for a purse of $5100 and the winner from post 8 was Hop Up for owner/trainer Keith Campbell and driver Corey MacPherson. They hit the wire in 2:00:1 and bested Daisy River (Jason Hughes) and Osprey Delta (Brodie MacPhee). Race 6 another division of the Lady Slipper Grassroots for 3-year-old pacing fillies and the winner was JJ Gracie for Gilles Barrieau and owner Stephane Boudreault in a time of 1:58:2, turning back Joe’s Beauty (Marc Campbell) and JJ Kinley (Kenny Arsenault). Race 7 another Joe O’Brien Memorial grassroots division for $8000 went to Outrageous Story for Gilles Barrieau driving for owner Paul Holmes and trainer Ronnie Matheson in a time of 1:57:3 besting Brutusthebarbarian (Darren Crowe) and The Fox (Adam Merner). Race 8 was the Lady Slipper Stake for 3-year-old trotters for that hefty purse of $16,000 and the winner was Tequila Tuesday for Myles Heffernan driving for his wife Jackie and the trainer his son Myles Jr. They stopped the clock in 2:01:1 and turned back Go With Her (Brodie MacPhee) and Windemere Ally (Brian MacPhee). Race 9 was the first Gold division of the 3-year-old colts in the Joe O’Brien Memorial stake for a purse of $12,500 and the winner in an upset was The Big Chase for Corey MacPherson’s third win of the afternoon driving for owners JTL Risk Stable and trainer Ronnie Gass. The time was 1:58:4. Second was stable mate Windemere Ryan (Adam Merner) and Little Manny (Stephen Trites) was third. Race 10 was another Gold division of the Lady Slipper stake for 3-year-old fillies and the winner was Woodmere Skyroller in 1:56:3 for owner Reg MacPherson, trainer Kevin MacLean and driver Gilles Barrieau’s fourth win of the afternoon. Race 11 was another Gold division of the Joe O’Brien Memorial stake for 3-year-old colts for $12,500 and the winner was Mr. Kelly in 1:56:4 for owners Marsha Knox, and Kyla and Wade MacDonald, trainer Ronnie Gass had a great day with his third winner and Adam Merner was in the bike. Tobin’s Rebel (Gilles Barrieau) was runner up in here as he had his winning streak snapped at 7 at least, as that’s how many lines are on the program, and it could have been more than that. Windemere Frank (David Dowling) was third. The final race of the afternoon was the Atlantic Aged Pacing Mares series sponsored by Standardbred Canada and the Jimmy Smith Memorial sponsored by the New Brunswick Exhibition, Mike Vokey, and the Fredericton Horseperson’s Association, and the winner was Dreamfair Zenfire from the Marc Campbell stable and owners Ryan and Everett MacLeod. Adam Merner was in the bike for his third win of the afternoon. She turned back Woodmere Chella (Gilles Barrieau) and Arc Light (Marc Campbell).
October 4 highlights
Last Sunday at Summerside we hosted a few memorial races and the best free for all horses in the Maritime provinces were also in town. Brydown Arrow took the first race for Dale Spence in 1:59:4, Race 2 went to Vicky Everyday for Corey MacPherson in 2:00:3, Race 3 went to Whims Drop Off for Adam Merner winning in 2:00:3. Race 4 saw Khitam Image win for the fourth time in a row and the sixth time this season for David Dowling in 1:58:1. Race 5 was the John Stewart Memorial pace and the winner was Jadensmagicsteel for Adam Merner in 1:58:4. Race 6 was the Cecil Stewart Memorial and the winner was Lord and Legend for Jason Hughes in 1:58:3. Race 7 The Garth Schurman Memorial went to Instant Shadow for Marc Campbell in 1:57:3. Race 8 the afternoon’s backup class went to Soccer Hanover for Corey MacPherson’s second win of the afternoon in 1:55:4. Race 9 was the Leon Stewart Memorial and the winner was Mall Cop for Kenny Arsenault in 2:00:1. Race 10 went to Hunger Pangs for Gilles Barrieau in a good time of 1:56:1. Race 11 saw Devon Wallace score a mild upset with Flowersonthebeach in a new race win record time of 1:57:2. The final race of the afternoon was the Mayor Basil Stewart City of Summerside Appreciation pace and the winner was Time To Dance for Marc Campbell’s second winner on the afternoon in a great time of 1:53:2.
Flashback October 13, 1971
A fall day at Summerside Raceway saw 9 races go behind the starting truck. Race 1 went to Mr Convair in 2:17.2 for owner Don Smith and trainer/driver Francis MacIsaac, they turned back Heather Royal (Clifford Chappell) and Hal’s Delight (Graham Chappell). Race 2 went to Courting Price in 2:15.3 for Billy Companion driving for owners MacNally Brothers. Second was Coconut Girl (Graham Chappell) and Bust Stop (Garth Schurman) was third. Race 3 the Junior free for all went to Right Touch in 2:10.2 for owner Eric Johnston and trainer/driver Clifford Chappell, over Adios Isabel (Garth Schurman) and Counsel Adios (Francis MacIsaac). Race 4 went to Flash T Adios for Randy MacEachern driving for Elmer Clow. They hit the wire in 2:15.4 and bested Golden Diana (Paul MacKinnon) and Cheyenne County (Francis MacIsaac). Race 5 went to Dr Walter C for Graham Chappell and owner Elmer Waite. They toured the oval in 2:13.2 and turned back Bill’s Lucky June (Arnold Blacquiere) and Smiley Dares (Clifford Chappell). Race 6 went to Miramachi Frisco for owner/trainer/driver Elmer Clow in 2:16.2 over Karen Jill (Clifford Chappell) and Bold and Brave (Garth Schurman). Race 7 was won by Don and Carl Wood’s Enterprize Lady for Joe Hennessey in 2:13.4 over Jim Rosecroft (Lee Taylor) and Denise’s Boy (Francis MacIsaac). Race 8 was the Foley’s Drug Store Invitational pace and the winner was Eric Johnston’s Doc Wilson for Clifford Chappell in 2:07.2 over Mr. Jingo (Earl Semple) and Rocket Chief (Harvey MacEachern). It was a double for both owner Eric Johnston and driver Clifford Chappell. The final race of the night went to Rosy Future for the Johnston and Chappell triple on the night. They stopped the clock in 2:16.3 a new race win record for the trotter by Yankee Hanover. Second in here was Rhythm Girl (Francis MacIsaac) and Eston B (Graham Chappell) was third.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.