This weekend is the second last race of the season with next Sunday, October 18th the finale at Inverness Raceway.
Back in late May, we didn’t think we would be racing at all this season with Covid-19, but we did. There was a lot of learning along the way, with the restrictions that were in place, but we did very well. We were fortunate to be able to have fans as harness racing here is an outdoor event.
On the most recent Sunday card, Docs Ronhenry went wire to wire in 1:59:3 to take the $1250 feature for trainer-driver Leander Beaton who shares ownership with Don Beaton of Port Hood. Other winners on the card reduced to six races with many regular horsemen on PEI for the Atlantic Breeders Crown were A B’s Future (2:00:2), Western Bandit (2:04:1), D E Harkness (2:04), Brookdale Buster (2:01:2) and Makes Me Stupid (2:01:1).
The final race-card of the Inverness season will feature the Alex “Trapper” MacQuarrie Retirement Pace, what a way to pull the curtain down on the campaign. In addition, feature amateur races will play a major role in the finale.
Looking back on the great season, some of ventures proved very worthwhile. Our evensplit, thanks to Patricia Poirier and Julie MacPherson was another successful venture, and going online and being to etransfer really helped. Wow, it took of like wildfire. I think our lowest was $1482.00 the first one, with over $3900 being the highest. Great job ladies. You deserve an award. As well, we were fortunate to get the bingo up and running again, as these fundraisers mean so much to our survival.
Hopefully, if all goes well with the coronavirus, we can have a banquet but it might have to be virtual, but we will have one.
All things considered, and in a pandemic era, the year at Inverness had to be considered a pleasant success.
Atlantic Yearling Sale Purchases:
Cougar Beer gr,c Don Beaton and Brian MacInnis $16,500
Cougar on a Terr b,f Walter Walker $12,000
We will update in the next article, if there were any other Cape Breton buyers as Part 2 of sale, went Saturday morning to include yearlings that missed the sale due to the weather and no bridge or ferry crossings on Friday of the sale.
Congratulations to the connections of Rotten Ronnie second to Woodmere Stealdeal in 1:54:1, pacing his own mile in 1:54:2 in the Atlantic Breeders Crown Championship for 2 year old pacing colts.
50/50 Winners;
October 4th Malcolm MacEachen $2165
October 11th E. Keeping $1510
Quote:
Happiness is spelled H-O-R-S-E
Until next time…Keep Pacing!
