Woodmere Alvin returned to Truro Raceway and upset 1-9 favorite Woodmere Stealdeal in 1:55:3. Let’s take a closer look at the Sunday, November 14th card.
Fifth Estate and Ernie Laffin were the winners in race 1 for owner Michelle Patriquin; Fifth Estate paced in 2:04 flat (after a bit of a scattered field and being parked out). Woodmere Alvin was back in Truro for the DONNIE AND GEORGE TURNER MEMORIAL 3-YR-OLD PACING COLTS and he indeed got the job done once again. He seems to love Truro. He raced for a purse of $7,806 and ended up beating Woodmere Stealdeal in the last stake race of the season. Mike Pollard of Stratford, PEI owns Woodmere Alvin and he is trained by Mike McGuigan. Good luck to the new connections of Woodmere Alvin, as he is going to a new home. Jadensmagicsteel (Adam Merner) and trainer Melissa Rennie won the other division of the colts in 1:57 flat. The Boys Will be Boys Racing Stable were happy with his win. Congratulations guys, you were due!
Brookdale Joey was a winner today in 1:59.3 for Redmond Doucet and George Rennison. Sunny Billion got the job done for Darren Crowe, Wink McCallum and Don’t back Down Stable. Sunny was posing in the winners’ circle straight up on his hind legs. Catch Twenty-Two was another winner on today’s card for Darren Crowe (trainer and driver). Mystifying (Source of Pride) was herself again today winning in 1:58.3 for Darryl MacLean in the DONNIE AND GEORGE TURNER MEMORIAL 3 YR OLD PACING FILLIES – for a purse of $16,112. She has been a nice filly all season and this win today brings her bank roll to more than $75,000 and she is Canada's winningest three-year-old pacer so far this year. Congratulations to Darryl MacLean and co-owners Gordon MacLean and Stephen Downey. Little Manny (Articulator) won the TOP CLASS again, but this time he lowered his record to 1:54.3. Good trip in the cold and windy weather! Congratulations to Stephen Trites and his connections. Nice horse you guys have there. Other winners were Thunderalley (1:57) for David Dowling and Gia Diamond (1:58.1) for David Dowling. Indywheelbarrow won the $4500 claimers today and that makes 3 wins in a row for this chestnut mare - another one who likes to come to Truro. Arizona Bucks and Paul Langille won the last race in 2:01 flat. The total Wager for 12 races was: $44,999
The weather is getting colder as November is now half over. Time is flying and so are the times on the racetrack, still. We are all going strong here at Truro Raceway. The Nova Scotia stake was in town on November 7th for the 3-year-old pacing colts ($9778 purse). Bettim Again was the winner and Todd Trites was in the driver’s seat for this victory; he cut the entire mile and was a winner in 1:56.3 for trainer George Rennison and owners: Jeffrey S Lilley, Charlottetown, PEI, Christina Lecky, Summerside, PEI, Blair Maclauchlan, Charlottetown, PEI and Ian D G Macdonald, Lower Sackville, NS. Rotten Ronnie (Redmond Doucet) was 2nd and Pictonian I am (3rd).
Also, on Sunday, November 7th, Little Manny made the trip down to Truro for the top-class and Stephen Trites opened up by 5 lengths to win in 1:56.3 ($2000 purse) for owners: Dean Mclaughlin, Fredericton, NB, Brad Mclaughlin, Woodstock, NB, Mark Taylor, Fredericton, NB and Stephen Trites, Fredericton, NB. This Articulator 4-year-old gelding won easily and looks like he is the top-contender right now at Truro Raceway. Thunderalley (for Redmond Doucet) was 2nd and Imalookertoo was 3rd (for Darren Crowe).
Phil Pinkney passes
Standardbred Canada has posted about the loss of another veteran harness racing icon, Mr. Phil Pinkney. Trot Insider has learned that longtime Nova Scotia-based horseman Phil Pinkney, one of Atlantic Canada's most admired and successful participants, has passed away at the age of 84.
Around the age of 14, Phil Pinkney was introduced to harness racing in Truro, N.S. and he quickly took to admire the horsemanship of the legendary Johnny Conroy. He eventually went to work for local horsemen Belbo Gould and Harley Harrison, before opening his own public stable at the tender age of 17. From there, he would start to ply his trade across Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island as well, developing his reputation as a top up-and-coming horseman.
Phil eventually plied his trade at some of the major U.S. tracks along the New England seaboard in the 1970s, racing at Vernon Downs, Rockingham Park, Foxboro and Saratoga Raceway before returning to concentrate and settle in the Maritimes.
During his time stateside, Pinkney helped grow his reputation as a skilled developer of young horses. Mark Jonathan, Rumpus Hanover, Deep Finesse and Dunachton Gale are names that many quickly link to the Nova Scotia native who also recorded the province's first sub-2:00 mile with Peoples Blue Chip at Sackville Downs.
In 2008, his second straight season with a training average over 0.575, Pinkney was honoured nationally as the recipient of the O'Brien Award of Horsemanship. In 2004 and 2007, his average as a trainer was no worse than 0.754.
While also developing his share of top horses over the years, Pinkney was also a mentor to trainers the likes of Brent MacGrath and Ben Hollingsworth, both of whom have gone on to Grand Circuit success. When MacGrath went on holidays over the winter between the two-year-old and three-year-old seasons of Somebeachsomewhere, it was Pinkney who the connections trusted with the world champion (compliments of STANDARDBRED CANADA).
Most importantly, we will all miss Phil Pinkney at Truro Raceway. He was a very respected horseman and true gentleman who made time for everyone. His horses, both on and off the track, always looked top-notch and one could tell when Phil put any horse on the racetrack, he/she looked the part. The difficult part about losing a long-time veteran like Phil, is that these veterans don’t often get replaced. Phil, you left many memories for all of us to cherish, to endure and to remember for a lifetime. We are very saddened to lose such a fine horseman in the Maritimes. Phil, you will be genuinely missed. Our sincere condolences go out to Phil’s family, to his friends and to all horsemen/horsewomen who came in touch with Phil over the years. RIP our dear friend and honored gentleman.
Woodmere Stealdeal
Best of luck to Woodmere Stealdeal as he heads to Ontario (Mohawk) to race at the stable of trainer Carmen Auciello. Woodmere Stealdeal was exceptional in his 2 and 3- year-old stakes’ season. His summary includes: 21-6-1 in 28 starts — including a perfect 13 straight wins at two years of age. He made $147,869 and took a mark of 1:52.1h for trainer Danny Romo and co-owners Kevin Dorey, Glenn MacDonald, Brundle and Bob Sumarah. Best of luck on the new adventure! Make us proud – we will be watching! Good luck!
Quote of the Week:
“You’ve got to get up every morning with determination if you’re going to go to bed with satisfaction”
(George Horace Lorimer).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.