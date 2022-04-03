Hanover Shoe Farms, prides itself in its logo, “Hanover Shoe Farms, the greatest Name in Harness Racing”, and since the early 1920s established itself as the most important standardbred operation in the world. It has continued to upgrade its stock and adopted best practices models that reflect both the changing times of the buying public and world wide breeders. Hanover has always been home to many of the best trotting and pacing stallions on the globe with an impressive broodmare band that adds and deletes year after year ensuring that the Hanover name frequents the winners circle at major stakes in North America.
In Atlantic Canada, Woodmere Farms under the guidance of Bruce Wood has followed in the Hanover footsteps and today Woodmere is unquestionably one of the great names in the Atlantic Canada harness racing; owner Bruce Wood is thankful for the foundation set in place by his dad Wally Wood who was a prominent name world wide in the cattle business long before the horse game. Wally was honoured with the Premiers Breeders Award at the 1984 Royal Winter Fair in Toronto, the pinnacle for cattle breeders.
It’s ironic but worth noting that many of those that had been successful in the Maritime breeding ranks in the 1960s were also involved in the cattle business most notably H B Willis and James Roach MacGregor. It is often said that the cattle boys had a better eye for conformation flaws than other horsemen and it’s worth mentioning that Gene Smallman, who purchased the highest priced colt at the 2021 Atlantic Select Sale, Woodmere Xspeedia is also a long-time cattle person.
In forty years beginning in the early 1970s, Wally Wood and his brother David and later with the help of his son-in-law David Cook were important players in the Atlantic Canada breeding game establishing Woodmere as a first rate breeding operation. They stood stallions like Trooper Chip, Harrods, and Drop Off, one of the greatest sires ever to stand in Atlantic Canada. Wally’s advice to those in the breeding industry back then, “body confirmation, feet and legs, that will withstand what we require of these animals, body strength and structure is of the utmost importance”. During his tenure at Woodmere, Wally Wood’s yearlings looked immaculate in the sales ring and it’s a trait that continues to this day.
Much like Wally, Bruce has been working with livestock his entire life. He still currently operates East River Farms where, “we milk 80-90 Holstein cows with our milk being processed at ADL and Purity Dairy. We also are one of the largest marketers of Holstein cows in eastern Canada, with sales of approximately 300 milk cows per year. Our family has always been involved with showing cattle and that passion continues.”
Breeding and showing high conformation has given Bruce the opportunity to judge dairy shows in Argentina, Brazil, Portugal, USA and 7 provinces.
The conversation with Bruce gets even more interesting. “Before Wally suddenly passed in 2012, we had a wind down plan, that plan had changed just the year before when Wally's son-in-law, David Cook passed away. Bruce's interest in horses was below zero and his time was less than that. David loved horses and had been a super help to Wally over those past 20 years”, he recalled. So in August 2012, we now had a horse farm with 4 mares, and a stallion; David had left us too soon in 2011, and now Wally was gone. Woodmere's future was in the hands of someone who knew nothing about horses and was perhaps even timid of horses and whose time was already over committed.
Bruce Wood catches the horse bug
Bruce continued, “We gave it a year to decide if we were going to be in the horse breeding business. Like many others, I caught the horse bug. The background gathered from the dairy farm in nutrition, genetics, conformation and marketing would serve us well, however we weren't in a financial position to have a farm that couldn't stand on its own. It took 5 years of careful genetic investment before we could start paying the dairy farm for the high quality hay, straw, labor and equipment needed to run Woodmere.
My fiancé Bronwyn Crane and I are very fortunate to follow in the footsteps in what Wally and Doris had built at Woodmere. The mares we have purchased have been beyond super to us, their ROI has allowed us to build a sustainable model, a model that allows us to continue to invest in genetics.
We believe that if you want others to invest in your product then you need to be prepared to invest in yourself. We've reached the point that over the last 18 months we've sold 5 of our top mares that have all produced stakes winners. In their place are 4 mares that will have their first foals this spring and 4 new additions to breed in 2022. Setting the farm up in 2022 for yearling sales in 2024 is the key any breeding farm's future.”
Not content on resting on his success of the October 8th sale, or of standing pat with the prominent stallion roster of Rollwithitharry, (#1 in North America with 80% starters per number of foals), Stonebridge Terror, Arthur Blue Chip or Bet the Moon, Bruce went looking for a son of Captaintreacherous with an impeccable pedigree and fast two year old record. He found just the horse in Force N Fury who sold at the Lexington Sale for $300,000, which should tell you something about his conformation and pedigree. As a two year old, Force N Fury won the $172,000 Kindergarden final at The Meadowlands in 1:50:2 defeating a good field that including the likes of Captain Barbossa, the 2021 Little Brown Jug winner. Force N Fury’s full sister, Treacherous Dragon, sold for $260,000 as a yearling and as a two year old last year banked $299,000,and finished 3rd to Niki Hill in the $600,000 Breeders Crown. Force N Fury is a ¾ brother to Stay Hungry, Breeders Crown champ and O’Brien winner at two, a tremendous family.
Woodmere lands Yonkers standout Annabeth
Always looking to find the best mares available Bruce recently landed Annabeth, a Shadow Play mare who raced the top $44,000 class at Yonkers and in a distinguished career has 41 lifetime wins with a bankroll of more than $600,000.Mark MacDonald who drove Annabeth at Yonkers on many winning occasions had this to ay about her, “I really liked Annabeth, she was just a sweetie, always closing hard at the wire and made over $600,000 mostly in overnights which is pretty hard to do. She should make a terrific broodmare.”
Bruce has in the past year secured other broodmares while replacing many of the ones that had been successful in the sales ring, as the process of improving genetics is ongoing.
In closing, Bruce left us with this little gem, “Without a doubt, the best part of our horse venture has been the people we've met. Admittedly, I'm nowhere close to the people person Wally was, he had a knack for names and sharing a story over a cigar. We like to be busy, I blame my parents for that, it’s genetic; perhaps, someday there’ll just be horses and more time.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.