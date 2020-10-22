The undefeated two-year-old pacing sensation Woodmere Stealdeal wowed fans with a Maritime equalling track record performance during Atlantic Breeder’s Crown action last Sunday at Red Shores Racetrack and Casino and the Charlottetown Driving Park
Driver Marc Campbell put the Danny Romo pupil right on the front and cut fractions of 28, 56.4, 1:25.3, 1:54.1 on a track with a 1 second variant. The $21,000 Atlantic Breeder’s Crown two-year-old pacing colt final was the colt’s 12 consecutive win from 12 starts for his owners Kevin Dorey and Robert Sumarah of Nova Scotia. Rotten Ronnie (Redmond Doucet) finished second while Dustylanegoliath (Gilles Barrieau) nabbed third.
Dowling Scores Crown Hat Trick
Tobins Brownie captured the $21,000 Atlantic Breeder’s Crown for two-year-old pacing fillies in 1:57.3 for driver David Dowling over Aspoonfulofsugar (Dale Spence) and Little Miss Ava (Miles Heffernan Sr). This filly is owned by James Quinn, Carl Peterson and Amy Lakie of PE. It was the first Breeder’s Crown victory for trainer Jonah Moase.
Woodmere Skyroller was a wire-to-wire winner in the $21,000 three-year-old filly Atlantic Breeder’s Crown, giving David Dowling his second Crown on the day. Dowling guided the Rollwithitharry filly to a 1:57.3 victory for owner Reg MacPherson of Stratford, PE. Streakazana (Marc Campbell) rallied for second while Watch Me Dance (Jason Hughes) finished third.
Windemere Frank captured the $21,000 Atlantic Breeder’s Crown for three-year-old pacing colts, giving Dowling his third Crown. Dowling guided the son of Malicous – Over Shadow to one length victory in 1:57.2 for trainer Earl Watts and owners Debbie Denney of Nova Scotia and Hollis Newson of Cornwall, PE. Harry G (Paul Langille) and Tobins Rebel (Gilles Barrieau) completed the $304.30 triactor.
Armbro Barrister Sons Shine On Sunday
Mr Finlay Ridge came from off the pace to beat Dusty Lane Milo (Adam Merner) at the wire in an exciting stretch dual to capture the $10,000 Atlantic Breeder’s Crown for two-year-old trotters in 2:04.1. Driver-trainer Clare MacDonald co-owns the two-year-old gelding with Arnold Rankin and Ian Tate of Nova Scotia. Dusty Lane Milo (Adam Merner) finished second with A Little Go Go (Marc Campbell) grabbing third.
Tequila Tuesday and driver Myles Heffernan Sr bottomed out the field in the $10,000 Atlantic Breeder’s Crown three-year-old trot final in 2:00.4 over Go With Her (Brodie MacPhee) and Mabou Ridge (Clare MacDonald). This son of Armbro Barrister is owned by Jackie Heffernan of Glace Bay, NS.
Hughes and Campbell Victorious In Aged Events
Daisy River played giant killer in the $11,600 Island Ocean Trot Classic final for aged trot mares, sponsored by JD Marine and Diving. Jason Hughes engineered the perfect pocket trip behind - chalk favorite - Hop Up (Corey MacPherson) to win in 1:59.1 for owner-trainer William Lanigan of Montague, PE.
Time To Dance and driver-trainer Marc Campbell continued their dominance in the $7,000 Invitational pace on Sunday as they scored a five-length romp in 1:53.4 over Rose Run Quest (Gilles Barrieau) and Woodmere Ideal Art (David Dowling). Brent Campbell of Charlottetown, PE and Matt McDonald of Edwards, ON share ownership.
In the $3500 Open Trot, driver Brodie MacPhee hustled Mile Hill Willie (by Armbro Barrister) to the front and led gate to wire holding off Freddie and Cheeky Little Minx in 1:58:2 for the biggest slice of the purse. The winner is owned by John Breau of Moncton and Paul Morrison of Cardigan.
In the $5000 Open Fillies and Mares, Adam Merner enjoyed the perfect two-hole pocket trip with Dreamfair Zenfire sitting in behind stablemate and pace-setter Arc Light who cut fractions of 28:3, 57:1 and 1:26:4 as the field tipped off the top turn. In deep stretch, the Zenfire horse charged up on the outside to nip Arc Light in 1;55:4 for the biggest slice of the purse. The winner is owned by Ryan and Everett MacLeod of Souris.
