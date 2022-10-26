The Friday, October 7th Atlantic Classic Yearling Sale at Crapaud was another vote of confidence for Maritime harness racing horseflesh as 126 yearlings produced a gross of $1.89 million and an average a little in excess of $15,000, a terrific sale for breeders and consigners. The Atlantic Sale followed a similar trend south of the border where the five day Lexington, Sale produced new records for both gross and average. The first day at Lexington, Kentucky where a large portion of the high priced babies were catalogued produced an average of $197,000, a big increase over the previous year and that trend continued throughout the Lexington sale.
PEI is often called The Kentucky of Canada and as in Kentucky, the Crapaud Select Sale attracted a big crowd, the sales arena was full at both places. Crapaud is an excellent venue for selling horses, and the love of horses was evident throughout the day. The Sale catalogue was sharp and the quality of the sale impressive as the $15,000 average indicated, just about double what the average was five short years ago. Congrats to Julie Jamieson, Executive Director of the Industry Association who put together a classy looking catalogue and to Nick Oakes, Chairman of the Sales committee for their great work. I must admit I miss seeing the late Bob Connolly with his cowboy hat spotting the bidders, but the guys this year did a great job dispersed appropriately among the crowd and handing the bids with authority and firmness.
Dr Ian Moore was at the sale again this year as was Carl Jamieson and both handled a few questions and gave their observations on the merits of a few yearlings from potential buyers. One can never tell in a sale which yearlings will eventually blossom into stakes champions, one just never knows. Some stallions quickly fall out of favour until champions start showing up next summer, that’s what often happens.
Mike Pollard had the distinction of coming away with the highest priced colt in the sale, Hip #67 Woodmere Kennedie, a Rollwithitharry filly and a sister to Woodmere Fenn,3,1:56h before he was sold to Ontario interests. The handsome filly brought $43,000. The second highest priced yearling was Hip #13, Tobins Chester @$40,000, a Shanghai Phil brother to the great mare Tobins Brownie p,3,1:53:3h, collared by prominent owner Don MacRae of Orwell, PEI.
Woodmere Farms Top Consigner
Four of the Top Five Woodmere bred
While Hurricane Fiona ravaged much of PEI including the farming community, there was talk earlier in the week and some doubt that the Woodmere consignment may not be available at Crapaud but owner Bruce Wood must be smiling at the outcome. Four of the top five were Woodmere breds led by the already mentioned Hip #67. Three of these were by Rollwithitharry, Hip #26, Woodmere Sinatra,@37,000, the 1st foal of the fast Sinspirational p, 1:50:1($242,947) purchased by long-time owners Jean and Bob Skinner of Truro, Nova Scotia, Hip #34 Woodmere Delta, a “Harry” sister to the great Woodmere Stealdeal p, 1:49 who recently took his lifetime best at Mohawk. She was grabbed by Stealdeal’s owner Robert Summarah. Woodmere Katie, Hip #85, a brother to numerous stake winners and best remembered as the sister to the highest priced colt at last year’s sale Woodmere Xspeedia went to the Jamie Smith Stable at Charlottetown and purchased by Charlottetown born and Sydney resident Kirk MacRae for $37,000. Arthur Blue Chip also had another in the top ten in Hip #46, Plenty of Purple, a filly sister to Purple Poet p, 1:50:1 and to the top race mare and multiple stakes winner Traces of Purple ($115,000) all here in the Maritimes.
Atlantic Race Community Mourns Passing of David Brower
The North American harness racing family suffered a big loss with the sudden and unexpected passing of former Meadowlands broadcaster and racing analyst David Brower,53, who was found dead in his Lexington hotel room when he failed to show for breakfast on the Friday morning of Sale week. David Brower and his Meadowlands partners Ken Warkentin and David and Debbie Little always had kind words about the Gold Cup and Saucer and about Atlantic Canada harness racing, and David was such a positive personality about the harness racing game in general. He was a huge personality not just at The Meadowlands, but everywhere in harness racing.
The Meadowlands Racetrack announced that there will be a Celebration of Life for David Brower at the New Jersey racetrack on November 12 at 5:45 prior to the Kindergarden finals. “We think the Meadowlands is the perfect place for Dave’s Celebration of life”, said his sister Laura. “He loved his job, he loved all the people at the track, the horsemen, the people he worked with and the fans”. What a sad day for harness racing.
Ralph Annear Earns Joe Smallwood Award
One of the highlights of the Atlantic Breeders Crown weekend was the annual presentation of the Joe Smallwood Award which goes to the individual whose service and devotion to the harness racing game deserves recognition. Veteran Montague based trainer Ralph Annear whose skill at breaking and developing trotters has kept him in the spotlight for the 1970s,1980s and 1990s Is this year’s winner. Ralph won his first stakes win in 1973 and since then his stable has raced all over the Maritimes and at Blue Bonnets and Foxboro. In 2002, Ralph ‘s Maple Leaf Hawk became the 1st sub 2:00 trotter in PEI history winning at Charlottetown in 1:59:3.
Dennis King, the Premier of PEI, was on hand for the Breeders Crown Sunday morning presentation and although Ralph was unable to attend due to Covid his grandson Jack Panting accepted on his behalf.
Curtain Comes Down at EPR
Unable to secure a lease for the Exhibition Park Raceway, Harness Racing New Brunswick may not be able to offer harness racing at Saint John in 2023 bringing the curtain down on what race announcer Ingham Palmer once called,” The Giant of Maritime Harness”. In the 1970s and 1980s, the Saturday live pari-mutual handle at EPR topped $100,000 with regularity and the bleachers were packed with fans. On Sunday afternoon, the seven dash card at Saint John brought what appears to be an end to harness racing in the Port City.
The highlight of the Sunday, October 16th card was the $32,640 New Brunswick Breeders final and in this driver John Davidson Jr went wire to wire in 1:59 with Nannie Bernice (Artspeak) winning by seven lengths for owner Janice Hubbard of Saint John. Brookdale Seb and Jedi Jim in the five horse field.
