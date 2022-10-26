Fred MacDonald, editor of the Atlantic Post Calls

Fred MacDonald, editor of the Atlantic Post Calls

The Friday, October 7th Atlantic Classic Yearling Sale at Crapaud was another vote of confidence for Maritime harness racing horseflesh as 126 yearlings produced a gross of $1.89 million and an average a little in excess of $15,000, a terrific sale for breeders and consigners. The Atlantic Sale followed a similar trend south of the border where the five day Lexington, Sale produced new records for both gross and average. The first day at Lexington, Kentucky where a large portion of the high priced babies were catalogued produced an average of $197,000, a big increase over the previous year and that trend continued throughout the Lexington sale.

PEI is often called The Kentucky of Canada and as in Kentucky, the Crapaud Select Sale attracted a big crowd, the sales arena was full at both places. Crapaud is an excellent venue for selling horses, and the love of horses was evident throughout the day. The Sale catalogue was sharp and the quality of the sale impressive as the $15,000 average indicated, just about double what the average was five short years ago. Congrats to Julie Jamieson, Executive Director of the Industry Association who put together a classy looking catalogue and to Nick Oakes, Chairman of the Sales committee for their great work. I must admit I miss seeing the late Bob Connolly with his cowboy hat spotting the bidders, but the guys this year did a great job dispersed appropriately among the crowd and handing the bids with authority and firmness.

Sale ad 2
Dave-Brower

David Brower at Meadowlands
Joe Smallwood Award

Premier Dennis King presents the Joe Smallwood Award to Jack Panting who accepts on behalf of his grandfather Ralph Annear.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.