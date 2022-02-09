I am writing to express my concern over the fact that Bell Aliant telephone copper landlines do not work during power outages. This is an extremely dangerous situation and could be potentially life-threatening.
During the most recent blizzard, my electricity was off for 19 hours. My telephone landline went dead at the same time and was not restored until 16 hours after the power was restored.
Citizens in this area have been Bell customers for decades and this was never an issue except for the last couple of years. All we should need to do during a power outage is to connect a corded phone into a jack and we would have contact with the outside world during an outage. This simple solution no longer works.
The first time this lack of phone service was obvious was during Hurricane Dorian when the phone service was out for a long time after power was restored. Attempts by our local Women’s Institute to find out the reason for this change proved futile. Recent conversations I have had with Bell Aliant have been equally unsatisfactory as far as getting answers are concerned.
As I understand it, only a minimal amount of power is needed to maintain a landline. This always came from the centralized buildings or other infrastructure we see along the highway in various areas. Some change was made (new technology, I guess) so power either does not go to these centralized stations or else it is not being sent out along the landlines during a power disruption.
It is true that many people have cell phones, but there are people who do not. Think of being stranded in your home in the country during a snowstorm with no way to call for a fire truck or ambulance if the need arises. This situation must be reversed so Bell Aliant customers with copper landlines can be assured of telephone service during times of power outages.
If you are experiencing this same problem, I urge you to contact the Department of Justice and Public Safety or the Emergency Measures Organization office.
Bell is a large company and in some areas they are in a monopoly situation. This is no reason not to provide good service. A recent conversation with an official of the Emergency Measures Organization pointed to the fact that Bell is a private company and as such EMO cannot tell them what to do.
There has to be accountability - Bell Aliant needs to be accountable to its customers and the provincial government and Emergency Measures Organization needs to be accountable for the safety of all citizens of PEI to the very best of their ability.
Edith Ling,
North Winsloe
