Agriculture and Agri-Food Minister Marie-Claude Bibeau recently took part in a meeting of food security ministers from the Asia-Pacific Economic Council (APEC).
"We are united in our resolve to ensure peace and stability in our region. These are preconditions for a thriving, dynamic, and peaceful Asia-Pacific community for which we strive," Bibeau said in a joint statement with ministers from Australia, Japan, New Zealand, the Republic of Korea, and the United States. "A well-functioning food system is critical to our people's health and well-being and to the success of our economies."
The ministers added "We condemn in the strongest terms, the war of aggression by Russia against Ukraine. A rise in global food insecurity – exacerbated by Russia's invasion, deliberate limiting of Ukraine's exports, destruction of vital agricultural infrastructure, and seizing of equipment and vital food staples – is being felt around the world, and disproportionately by the most vulnerable."
The ministers expressed grave concern about the deteriorating humanitarian situation and the threat to global food and energy security caused by Russia's aggression, which has further destabilized the global economy and supply chains, as well as undermined the collective ability to recover from shocks caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
"We express our concern regarding volatility in energy markets and its impact on food production and distribution, and underscore the need to promote energy resilience, access, and food security in the region," the minister said. "We strongly urge Russia to immediately cease its use of force and completely and unconditionally withdraw all its military forces and equipment from Ukraine. In doing so, we reaffirm the importance of the rules-based international order that underpins an open, dynamic, resilient, and peaceful Asia-Pacific region."
The ministers emphasize the importance of avoiding the imposition of export prohibitions or restrictions in a manner inconsistent with relevant World Trade Organization provisions, including the WTO's decision to exempt the non-commercial, humanitarian purchase of foodstuffs by the United Nations World Food Programme as part of the emergency response to food insecurity.
