Marie-Claude Bibeau
Bernard Thibodeau

Agriculture and Agri-Food Minister Marie-Claude Bibeau recently took part in a meeting of food security ministers from the Asia-Pacific Economic Council (APEC).

"We are united in our resolve to ensure peace and stability in our region. These are preconditions for a thriving, dynamic, and peaceful Asia-Pacific community for which we strive," Bibeau said in a joint statement with ministers from Australia, Japan, New Zealand, the Republic of Korea, and the United States. "A well-functioning food system is critical to our people's health and well-being and to the success of our economies."

