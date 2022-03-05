For octogenarian Boyd White it has been a 57 year roller coaster like journey along the Maritime Harness Racing trail. It all started innocently enough when the former Springvale, PEI farm boy took to self training his first standardbred in 1965 at the historic Charlottetown Driving Park.
He remembers those days with Ola Mac, a horse he thought should pace but was proving problematic with frequent breaks. One day Walter Craig, who was training a stable nearby, suggested "she may be trying to tell you something Boyd, perhaps she'd like to trot", Removing the hopples helped a lot, although the eventual race results were not in any way profitable. The experience however was extremely valuable for the part time horseman, who was also carving out a 35 year government career with the PEI Housing Corporation and the Rentals organization.
Boyd is the eldest of three boys born to Vince and Vergene White. Second born Wayne, later to become better known as "Teddy Bear", would eventually follow his one year older brother into the harness game. Some years further on they would partner up in the stallion business.
Boyd's education involved attending Prince of Wales College, a brief stop at St Marys in Halifax before spending the final two years of his BA program at Mount Allison. He played both football and hockey while at the Sackville, NB University, efficiently organizing his time which proved a useful skill for later life.
In the late 1960's the harness racing education program for this fledgling trainer was greatly enhanced by senior horsemen like Emmett Bernard, Francis McIsaac, Reg MacKenzie (referenced in last months story) and the aforementioned Walter Craig, then training horses for Blois MacPhail at the Charlottetown oval.
Somewhat surprisingly, Boyd did enjoy significant racing success in the early 1970's. A low budget purchase of Maybe Adios from the Alberton barber Gordon Jeffrey proved a nice first step. The Varian Hanover (Tar Heel) gelding had a few wins at four for Mr Jeffrey, but a mark of only 2:16h. The next year Boyd had him win 9 of 33 starts, bank the impressive sum of $2,265, and lower his record to 2:07.4h. Walter Whelan would campaign him at EPR in Saint John, facing the preferred class on numerous occasions.
And the next year it was Islandbred Jean's Joy. Charlie O'Brien of Covehead raced this five year old daughter of Bally Champ in 1971 to eight wins. However, she was getting at her knees, and Charlie sold her. In Boyd's words, "after four shoeing attempts we finally got her away from the knee problem". Her six year old season went very well, 12 wins from 27 tries. She competed as high as CDP Invitations, making over $2,700 that summer. However, a pair of bone fractures severely limited her performance over the next few years.
The Partnership
Boyd White's standardbred star would begin to shine more brightly when he merged with a young Clifford Murphy in the 1970's. Clifford was also raised on a PEI farm, enjoyed the horses and found harness racing attractive. At age 18 he tried to get Edward BC, a son of Ted Genesee, to the races...but failed. A couple of years later his purchase of Forever Delight from breeder Stanley Mayhew was more successful. He didn't get a win from the four year old daughter of Adios Forever, but did manage 25 races for a total take of $124. Humble beginnings indeed.
It would be 1975 when Clifford and Boyd officially hooked up, initially having Darrell Poulton with them on three year old Early Morning. They raced the son of Amors Song (Amortizor) for three campaigns. Clifford would record his initial driving win in 1977, a lifetime best 2:13 trip at the Driving Park. Darrell had piloted the gelding's first 2:15.2 victory in 1975.
Clifford Murphy would progress steadily at the CDP, building a stable that attracted faithful owners such as businessman Ivan Turner, Bobby McGee, teacher Don Craig and the staunchest ally of them all in Boyd White. Their partnership has endured for almost fifty years, and is bubbling nicely to this day. Two of Clifford's six Driving Park stalls presently have horses owned in part by Mr White. Due to some breathing difficulties the 82 year old Boyd doesn't come to the track as much as before, but he does follow things closely.
The White/Murphy partnership would take a major upturn in the 1990's with the Nukes Lobell filly Cindyella. She was the fifth foal from Boyd's great broodmare JR Ella. This Blaze Pick mare had come down from Ontario on a Blois MacPhail truck, eventually purchased by Boyd in partnership with Winston "Soupy" Campbell. "We wanted a nice mare to race at Sackville Downs" states Boyd," so we shelled out the $4,000 asking price".
And a nice mare she would be. She had taken a 2:03f mark at three, before tailing off to a dismal five year old campaign of only one win from 18 starts, and $2,692. Mr Campbell, the trainer/driver of many superb horses (like colt sensation Maple Grove Shadow) worked his magic and the results were startling. Apparently she had previously been bothered by an ovarian problem.
Over the next three seasons JR Ella won 23 times in Halifax, putting almost $20,000 into her account. She would race another year at age nine in PEI with Soupie's interest being assumed by Boyd's father Vince. The mare crafted another solid year, her $4,000 in earnings pushing lifetime money past $94,000.
After retiring to the broodmare ranks old faithful JR Ella produced 10 foals in 11 years. With six different sires involved, all 10 made the races, nine being winners and four on the 2:02 list. The very best would be Cindyella, her Nukes Lobell foal of 1990.
In Clifford Murphy's words, "Cindyella was the best one I ever developed and raced". Those of you old enough may recall that 1990 was a tough year to be born a filly around here. The great Molzan was a foal of that year and would dominate Regional filly stakes over her two Maritime seasons. Cindyella did prove to be a tough opponent, winning four races at two plus four deuces (all to Molzan) from 13 starts. Her $23,359 in earnings that summer were about 40% of Molzan's record haul of $55,821.
The filly's sophomore season however was a different story. In a late June CDP stake race Cindyella was on top at the quarter with Molzan parked outside her when the latter bore in on driver Donnie MacDougall, knocking Clifford's filly down against the confining hubrail. Molzan was 1 pl 9 for the infraction, but raced on to another $50,000 season. Cindyella, suffering a leg injury in that event, struggled that summer with less then $10,000 to her card.
Boyd and mother Vergene raced Cindyella another four years, lowering her record to 1:57.1h at Truro and a career bankroll over $66,000. Unfortunately, as a broodmare her results were disappointing with only 3 winners from 8 foals. The total earnings from all foals was a skimpy $25,000.
It was to be as a second dam that JR Ella left her biggest mark. Her second foal, the Armbro Ultrasonic daughter Sonic Sprite p,3,2:06h produced only two foals, but both made the 2:02 list. Her best came from the cover of The Denman in 1994, a filly Boyd named Maybe Ella. He was probably hoping for more magic from the Ella moniker. And he got it, as this filly developed nicely at two for Clifford.
Maybe Ella had a pair of stake wins on her card, and was peaking nicely when she ventured to Truro for the Dairy Queen Stake. Her third place finish in the Elimination behind Island Ribbon, the best of the gals that summer, was impressive enough to draw an offer around $30,000 from Morah Kerr and her partners. Boyd had contracted Jim Davis to drive the final, and after completing the sale the Kerr people maintained that arrangement. Maybe Ella finished second to the Ribbon in the $50,500 final, making a nice early return on their investment.
The following year Maybe Ella rolled up another $26,000 before being sold stateside. She raced through age nine, banking over $116,000 on 38 wins lifetime. Her speed badge of 1:58.1h came as a five year old over the tough Yonkers oval in New York city.
Perhaps the most profitable of horses for Boyd and Clifford came from a deal they made with Fred "Fiddler" MacDonald (now our esteemed editor). In 1997, for less then $5,000 they obtained Fred's Whiteland Somolli yearling filly Rowdy Somolli. However, when training down at three the trot bred youngster did not want to trot so Clifford tried her two lackluster starts in pacing hopples, He then gave her a few weeks on the grass at home, and when she came back to the track she was all trot!!!
"We never even changed from her aluminum shoes up front.," stated Clifford. "Jack Bernard said the only trotter he saw do that was Bus Stop", Stanley Mayhews good trotter in the 1970's. Rowdy Somolli made seven trotting starts in late 1999, winning in 2:04.2 at Charlottetown, before being sold to Steve Morton for close to $20,000. Snork quickly flipped her to a US buyer where over the next five years she pushed earnings over $197,000, taking a record of 1:56.4. She was her sires best female from a total of 56 foals.
The Stallion Business
Dr Les Stewart, Halifax surgeon and owner of a Dartmouth car dealership, was Boyd's maternal uncle. And with all the excitement around harness racing in the late 1970's he got involved with Ron MacArthur at the Yearling Sales. Les would purchase three, all raced, but only Armbro Ultrasonic p,3,1:58 flirted with glory. This Steady Star offspring won a heat of the Cane Pace at Yonkers Raceway in New York, eventually topping $149,000 in life money. His race career included the Maritime Invitational ranks, campaigning here from age six thru nine.
Dr Stewart's other big league yearling purchases were Keystone Champion p,4,1:58q and Beacon Almahurst p, 5,2:02.3h. Keystone Champion, a son of Bye Bye Byrd, was a solid racehorse who eventually did stud duty for Walter MacLean in Cape Breton. His best was West Mabou Tiger at 1:54.2s and $94,242 from a total of 33 foals over four breeding seasons.
With the death of Uncle Les in 1984, ownership of the three stallions passed to nephews Boyd and Wayne. They parked the lightly raced Beacon Almahurst with Keith Campbell in West Prince, PEI where the son of Raven Hanover bred few and fared worse. The richest of his 21 foals was Flashing Beacon out of old reliable JR Ella at $16,809.
Armbro Ultrasonic was offered for stallion service by Wayne at a location just outside Charlottetown but failed to excite the breeders. He sired 36 foals over eight seasons, largest crop being 12 in 1987., Only three of his offspring topped $10,000 in earnings. The one noteworthy product was T Bear Pride p,5,1:57h ($90,852), the only foal from George Boyle's Deputy Hanover mare Avon Ellen. And of course there was his outstanding broodmare credit for Maybe Ella that was referenced earlier.
The More Recent Story
The White/Murphy tandem has remained active to this very day, although the driving assignments have passed from Clifford to his second oldest son Kenny. The suit color remains the same, a distinctive orange with black and white trim. Perhaps a minor difference is that Kenny is in high demand as a catch driver, and when the situation presents itself can be a little more aggressive then his Dad.
There have been more recent horses like Western Bandit, stakes placed Balbriggan Shark and Toad River, a 2:00 CDP winner in 2015. A major setback for the Stable came with two year old Dietrich Seelster in 2020. Doc Moore had haltered the son of State Treasurer for $65,000 at the 2019 London Sale. After a handful of freshman starts in Ontario with only two thirds, best chart 1:53.4s, his owners said sell. For $18,000 he was Boyd's. His lone CDP start was a fourth in late September before being sidelined by a dental abscess.
Dietrich Seelster was admitted to the AVC hospital for treatment of the abscess when Boyd decided to have him castrated as well. Unfortunately, the big handsome colt never came out of the anesthetic...suddenly gone and with no insurance policy.
It was less then one year ago that Boyd, itching for another horse, plucked Bonita's Sunshine from an on-line Saleboard for $12,000. The three year old son of Sunshine Beach showed only one victory in two years from 27 Rideau Carleton starts, and a 1:57.3f win record. Since the gelding's arrival on PEI, Kenny Murphy has reined him to 3 wins and 3 seconds from 7 races, his best 1:58.4. Clifford adds, "we had to teach him a little on how to finish, and he seems to be learning that OK".
Last November Boyd and new partner Donna Rector (former owner of Foxwood Billy) had on-line success at the Harrisburg Yearling Sale. For US$17,000 they landed Solace Hanover, a daughter of the young Western Ideal sire Artspeak. Her dam Sympathy Hanover is full sister to a pair of 3/4 millionaires, and sibling to a sixpack of $100,000 winners. The filly herself is a nice size, well mannered, and in Clifford's words "doing everything right". The plan is to take things easy in hopes of developing a solid racemare for the Maritime scene.
Boyd White has enjoyed a full life. There's a long term marriage with a College sweetheart, three successful kids, great worklife with numerous lead positions in organizations like the PEISHOA, Canadian Hosteling Assoc and PEI Hockey, and winter holidays in Arizona. But one of the biggest constants over the last 57 years has been his enduring love of the Harness Racing sport. And one gets the feeling he still thinks there is another mountain top to conquer. This could be a very interesting summer for Boyd and Clifford.
