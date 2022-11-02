Ray Brow describes himself as a lifelong innovator who wants to help seniors, attract youth to Three Rivers and instill a positive attitude at town hall.
The Georgetown Royalty resident and mayoral candidate said he wants Three Rivers to be known as PEI’s most innovative place, using technology to bring residents together.
He opened the first private home care on PEI, then its first assisted living facility in Perrin’s Marina Villa, he said. He started the Friendly Pharmacy in Charlottetown with a partner, then left the health care field and began to develop technology, eventually having patents or patents pending in 47 countries.
He supports having local walk-in clinics where people can see a doctor and get screened virtually, reducing the workload on emergency rooms.
He also wants to encourage youth to contribute ideas, through forums facilitated by stars from TikTok or video game streaming.
“We have to look at the challenges through their eyes,” he said.
He said it’s hard to quantify how well the town has done in its first term because it has been more about gelling than results and “this Jello hasn’t quite set yet.”
He said many people in rural areas are suspicious of recent discussions around changing taxation levels that were agreed upon at amalgamation, and those agreements have to be respected.
“If (not), I feel people will rise up again against the town. I don’t want to see that happen.”
Mr Brow wants to see more accountability and accessibility to councillors, but his primary goal is a more positive attitude emanating from town hall, from the top down. He said he was able to instill that in roughly 200 staff when he was at Whisperwood Villa.
“My goal was to have happy staff. Happy staff generated happy residents and a happy place to live and that came from the top. I want to do something similar with the town.”
As a volunteer, he was a co-creator of the Festival of Small Halls and organized festivals in 2015 and 2018 to support Syrian refugees and the Buddhist monks in Heatherdale. A board member of the Kings Playhouse and founding member of the Cloggeroo folk festival, he is also an organizer of St Andrews Cardigan fundraisers for the Canadian Foodgrains Bank and an advocate for extended emergency services at the Kings County Memorial Hospital.
