Ray Brow describes himself as a lifelong innovator who wants to help seniors, attract youth to Three Rivers and instill a positive attitude at town hall.

The Georgetown Royalty resident and mayoral candidate said he wants Three Rivers to be known as PEI’s most innovative place, using technology to bring residents together.

