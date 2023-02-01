During the Second World War there was a slogan posted everywhere saying ‘Loose lips sink ships’ to remind people to be mindful of what they say. Well it appears that someone in the PC’s inner circle had loose lips. It was leaked that Mr King will announce a call for an election just after the Canada Games wrap-up in March. This is of course months sooner than the four-year term according to provincial fixed election-date legislation.
Mr King thinks that by calling the election sooner he will be able to take advantage of the fact the Liberals, NDP and the Island Party are still putting plans and people in place. The thing he and his team have failed to take into account is his party has a huge volume of Islanders who are disgruntled, disgusted and tired of the lack of positive responses to a myriad of problems they are concerned about.
Let’s see - many are mad at the forced illegal amalgamations of Three Rivers and West River. Plus all the other communities being forced to raise taxes for no other reason than to feather the nest of a few hand-picked political hacks. There are literally thousands of people who are totally frustrated by the fact health care problems could have been fixed had Mr King had the fortitude to stand his ground against the senior bureaucrats. Instead the respected Mr Key resigned.
We now find Mr King has hired a retired senator (Diane Griffin). If she fails to deliver a report the bureaucrats like we will see more of our money thrown down the drain as yet another hack will be hired to deliver what they want to hear.
People are fed up with bureaucrats controlling Mr King and Jamie Fox. Add to this the various groups that advocate for land issues, mental health, fair and sensible gun rights, environmental issues, deep wells, clean water and a host of other groups that have been tossed aside. These people are not about to vote Mr King back into power.
Out of sheer desperation I anticipate they will place their X beside anyone other than a PC candidate. If I were in Mr King’s place I would attempt to fix a few of these problems and try and turn some of these upset voters into supporters. I see a blue wave pulling the PCs out to sea. Goodbye and good riddance. The people will banish you Mr King if you drop the writ sooner than later.
