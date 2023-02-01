During the Second World War there was a slogan posted everywhere saying ‘Loose lips sink ships’ to remind people to be mindful of what they say. Well it appears that someone in the PC’s inner circle had loose lips. It was leaked that Mr King will announce a call for an election just after the Canada Games wrap-up in March. This is of course months sooner than the four-year term according to provincial fixed election-date legislation.

Mr King thinks that by calling the election sooner he will be able to take advantage of the fact the Liberals, NDP and the Island Party are still putting plans and people in place. The thing he and his team have failed to take into account is his party has a huge volume of Islanders who are disgruntled, disgusted and tired of the lack of positive responses to a myriad of problems they are concerned about.

