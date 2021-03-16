When face masks suddenly became a necessary accessory for Islanders late last spring, it wasn’t long before businesses and community groups heeded the call.
The mask display behind the counter at Tidewater Clothing in the Down East Mall in Montague is filled with reusable masks of varying colours and sizes.
But it wasn’t long ago they were having a hard time keeping that display filled, shop owner June Edamura said.
Back in May when the store reopened after lockdown, Ms Edamura and her friend Charlotte Crawford initially started out making a few masks requested by friends, then customers started asking for them.
“We were thinking we would make a hundred or so and that would be it,” Ms Edamura said.
They have since sold thousands.
By the end of summer when it was announced students would be wearing masks in school the demand grew even more.
“At one point we were making masks all day long and then I would go home at night to spend a few hours cutting out pieces for the next day’s batch,” she added.
Before masks became a coveted item to the general public, they were deemed a necessity in nursing homes and community living situations.
Back in April the PEI Women’s Institute entered the picture, said Corrine Ellsworth, president of the Lower Montague WI.
“In the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic it was challenging to access personal protective equipment (PPE) and some seniors’ homes reached out to the PEIWI for assistance,” Ms Ellsworth said.
Historically branches of WI have helped in times of crisis. For example, during the Second World War, Lower Montague WI members knitted socks and sweaters for soldiers overseas, sent care packages to soldiers, made bandages for the Red Cross, purchased War Bonds and hosted Welcome Home parties for returning soldiers.
“So in 2020 it was a very natural fit for WI branch members across PEI to volunteer to help fill the need for reusable masks,” Ms Ellsworth said.
Initially Lower Montague WI made 500 masks for the project. The provincial WI provided kits with sewing instructions, elastic ear pieces and stainless steel nose pieces and members supplied their own material and volunteered countless hours putting the masks together.
Lisa Freeman, owner of Messy Crow, an artisan studio in Souris, saw an opportunity to add masks and lanyards to her stock once she opened for the season.
“I was conscientious about wearing a mask myself and people who were coming into the studio started asking for them,” Ms Freeman said.
She bought her masks wholesale from a couple of local suppliers and added her own flare by making beaded lanyards.
“People liked it because it was sort of dressing up an inconvenient necessity,” she added.
They are also practical, she said explaining how people can just pop the mask off their ears and it hangs on your chest until you need it again.
“Wearing a mask all day every day can be hard on the backs of workers’ ears so the Riverview Manor and KCMH staff also requested that the Lower Montague WI crochet ear savers to provide some relief for their staff members,” Ms Ellsworth said. “It was a challenge to find buttons at the time, with stores closed, but a call went out to members look in their ‘button jars’ for appropriate sized buttons and the project was completed.”
Back at Tidewater, the first considerably large order came from the Kings District RCMP who sourced their own material as fabric, elastic and buttons were very hard to come by on PEI in the early days of mass mask making.
Ms Edamura did have the advantage of a fabric store right next door in the mall, but also had to have fabric, buttons and elastic shipped in from Montreal and Vancouver.
Both store owners say they do have stock moving forward, but expect the mass buying days are in the rear-view mirror.
“Be safe, but they can still look really good,” Ms Freeman said of her focus on the fashion of masks.
When the day comes that masks will no longer be needed she has an attachment for the lanyards so they can easily be converted to use for glasses.
Across PEI, WI members made approximately 2,500 masks for seniors’ homes during that first project.
However, since then volunteers continue to stitch as requests from the public come in.
It was decided WI would continue to fill requests with proceeds from the masks sold to the public being donated to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital Equipment Fund.
This makes the project two-fold as there are still requests coming in from Health PEI.
To date, more than $60,000 in masks has been donated free to seniors’ homes and Health PEI or sold to raise money for the QEH Foundation.
