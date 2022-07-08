A huge festive like holiday crowd packed into Red Shores Charlottetown Saturday night for the Cecil Ladner Memorial and for the Home Hardware sponsored Maritime Breeders for three year old colts at $14,200 and a single division at $34,000 for Maritime breeders three year old fillies. It was a terrific card and the fans were vocal and cheering down at the rail especially the Inverness crowd who made the trip over from Nova Scotia to follow their newest folk hero Rotten Ronnie...and he didn’t disappoint.
Ronnie was sent right to the front by co-owner and driver Redmond Doucet, and the four year old by Malicious was on top at every station winning with plenty to spare in 1:52:4, the fastest mile ever here at the CDP by a Maritime bred pacer. Beachin Lindy handled by owner-driver Steve Charlton had been racing primarily at Mohawk and he impressed in his debut here blasting home from well off the pacer to earn 2nd , his last quarter in 27:3 beaten two lengths. American Risk, Blood Money and Merito Hanover picked up minor cheques in one of the first full field of top class pacers in the region this year.
The second division of Ladner was a much closer affair as Truro driver Paul Langille rallied Batterup Hanover from out of left field with a furious charge down the center of the track to catch pace-setter Time to Dance at the wire in 1:53.2. Screen Test (Corey MacPherson) was a game 3rd just two lengths back with Always B Sweet and Rose Run Quest within four lengths of the winner all home in 27 and change. Favorite Twin B Tuffenuff drew bad with speed inside and was forced to move at the half, then pushed three deep at the top turn still a respectable 6th, just six lengths away. This was Twin B Tuff’s first start here, so do not write this horse off.
Campbell Wins Pair of MB Colt divisions
Therealprincess in Dominating Effort
Marc Campbell won two of the three Maritime Breeders colt divisions @ $14,200 and almost made it a clean sweep. He won race three with Zendayacougarbeach (Cougar Hall) going wire to wire in 1:55 for owners Juanita and Allan MacLeod of Brackley. Howmac Maximus and Mitch were second and third in the six horse field.In the race six, second division, Middleton Terror went to the front and looked like he had this race in the bag as he hustled thru splits of 28:2, 57:4, and 1:26:4 as they turned for home. In deep stretch Marc came calling with St Charlesfireball who was flying at the end missing by a nose in 1:54:4. Middleton Terror was handled by David Dowling for owners Kingsley Walsh, Frank Balcom and Don Walsh of Kinkora. In the third division, Campbell went gate to wire with Fern Hill Gusto (Stonebridge Terror) setting a new life best of 1:54:4 for owner Paul Gray of Nova Scotia. This was a mild upset as race favorite Alldawaytocardigan and owner-driver Myles Heffernan came calling with a big burst late missing by a neck.
In the $34,000 Maritime Breeders three year old filly division, Therealprincess (Source of Pride) was sent away as the 1-9 favorite and she didn’t disappoint. Driver Corey MacPherson hustled her to the front and she toyed with this field winning as she pleased in 1:56:1. Owned by breeder Blaine Thibeau, Bucky Carragher, Grant Mann, Gordon MacLeod and Eddy Doucette, the Realprincess is unbeaten in four starts this year and looks unbeatable at this point in the season
Marc Campbell’s other win came aboard Blue Monk in 1:54.4 for owners Mary jean Noye and Denise Andrews. Dave Dowling, the CDP’s leading dash winning driver, posted a driving double scoring with the above mentioned Middleton Terror in the Maritime Breeders stake and with Boys Turn (1:55:1) for owners Brittany Watts and brothers Joel and Jeremy Watts of Springvale, PEI.
There were a number of drivers with single wins; Barrieau got home first with Melanies Magic in 1:55.3 for owners Lowell and Sandra Stead of Montague, while Mitch Downey won the curtain raiser with Big Time Brawler in 1:58.3, a new record for the lightly raced Sportswriter colt. Siberian Storm took a new record of 2:00:1 with the 3 year old by He’s Watching who was out for just his third start lifetime for owner Hardcore Racing of Belfast. Adam Merner got into the winning mood going gate to wire with Bridge Token in 1:57.1 for owner Gerald Kennedy of Newfoundland, Dale Spence won with the Nick Oaks trained Legendary Ron (1:55.2) for owner Doug Matheson of Cornwall while Don MacNeill went gate to wire in 1:56.1 with CDP favorite Mick Dundee.
MacRae’s Acefortyfour Dome Wins Feature
Dave Dowling Wins Four on Midweek Card
Don MacRae’s Acefortyfour Dome handled the $3200 Open Mares to highlight a rare Tuesday night card at Red Shores Charlottetown, the second win in as many starts for the Rideau Carleton import. In this one, driver Jason Hughes hustled “Ace Forty Four” to the front and she stayed there carving fractions of 27:4, 57:1, 1:26:4 as the field of five turned for home. In deep stretch, Dreamfare Zenfire appeared to get up on the inside but Ace rallied again winning by a long nose in 1:54.4. My Moyse finished 3rd with Ladylike and Share the moment getting minor cheques.
CDP leading dash winner Dave Dowling bagged four wins on the Tuesday card winning the curtain raiser with Dancers Pass in 1:59 for co-owners John MacKenzie, Al McGuigan and Phil Kelly and was back in the winners circle in race four with Magical Cowgirl in 1:57.2 for owner Debbie Element and trainer Colin Johnson; he took race 10 with Black Elektra in 1:57.1 for Hardcore Racing of Belfast, and pulled the curtain down on the card by getting the nod from the judges with Miami Seelster in the $2700 Preferred Mares, the mile in 1:56 and change in a three way photo with Filly Forty Seven and Elm Grove Mistress.
Marc Campbell and Gilles Barrieau also had a good night with driving doubles. Campbell won the $2800 Open Trot with Freddie coming from off cover at the head of the stretch to win in 1:58:3 for the Three Wisemen Stable holding off Daisy River for the win. Campbell’s other win came aboard Ms Patricia B in 1:59.2 for owner Bobby Jo Matheson of Charlottetown. Barrieau won with the He’s Watching three year old filly Outrageous Style, who won with plenty to spare in 1:58.1 for owner Paul Holmes of Warren Grove and with the What The Hill trot filly Victory Now in 2:01.4 for Hardcore Racing of Belfast.
Other winners Tuesday were: Equal Dignity in 2:00, a lightly raced Sportswriter filly owned by Ian Smith of Stratford, with Mark Bradley aboard for trainer Tom Weatherbie, the trotter Windemeredontuworry in 1:59.1 for driver Corey MacPherson and the owner, the Estate of Glenn MacKay of Summerside and Adam Merner with the good mare Woodmere Rollily in 1:57.1 for Marsha Knox, Corey Livingston and Steve MacDonald.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.