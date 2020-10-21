If PEI federal Conservatives are good at one thing, it’s losing. Gail Shea is the only Tory MP elected here since 1988, a record of futility directly tied to the Conservative Party’s veer to the right and promotion of policies viewed as extreme by a majority of Islanders.
When the PC Party merged with Reform/Canadian Alliance to create the Conservative Party of Canada the word progressive was intentionally dropped in a tip of the hat to the dominant force of social conservatives from western Canada. Red Tories in the mold of Angus MacLean, Heath MacQuarrie or Dennis King, of which there are many, were suddenly politically homeless and the party has paid the price ever since. Even if a top drawer candidate were found, Liberals expertly scared the bejesus out of voters - often with cause. The mean-spirited, divisive, angry, race-baiting years of Stephen Harper were not kind to our province.
Despite the ethical missteps of Prime Minister Trudeau, few signs pointed to any crack in the wall of Liberal dominance. Until now. If Conservatives are to claim an Island seat it could happen in Charlottetown, a riding that last turned Tory blue in Brian Mulroney’s first term.
What makes it increasingly fascinating is a combination of anger at incumbent Sean Casey for personal and political decisions, seen as callous by many Liberal organizers and voters of all stripes, combined with a potential opponent boasting political pedigree and name recognition as big, or bigger, than the incumbent.
When Robert Mitchell quit the provincial legislature some hoped his sights were set on a nomination battle with Casey, viewed as effective but never warm and cuddly by constituents. It won’t happen. But what is increasingly possible is that former provincial Liberal cabinet heavyweight, Doug Currie, will jump to the federal Tories and take Casey on directly, a potentially titanic battle with few, if any, parallel in Island history.
Political success is the art of being one step ahead of change. Dennis King read the Island electorate and championed doing politics differently. Is it possible Doug Currie could do the same for federal Tories here? Maybe. When Mitchell quit, Currie was approached to re-enter provincial politics with an eye to becoming Liberal leader. He immediately refused. It’s hard to go back, especially with the baggage of 10 years as minister in Health and Education portfolios. But what is seen provincially as baggage suddenly becomes experience and gravitas nationally.
Currie, now a Holland College vice-president, is intrigued and has not shut down approaches from Tory operatives promising to deliver the needed organization. He is also conducting his own political reconnaissance, a testament to a political fire still burning. A potential Currie candidacy is worrisome for Casey supporters, who know he remains a popular figure in the capital.
Some will view Currie jumping ship as opportunistic and there is certainly a smattering of that. Some won’t vote for him because of it. Some Tories won’t work for him because of his Liberal background. There’s no guarantee he can pull a large number of federal Liberal voters to his side. The political equation becomes what is more difficult: Defeating a sitting MP for a nomination and then hoping the wounded party falls in line for a general election? Or believing Erin O’Toole will turn the page on socially conservative policy and make red Tories, those who support socially progressive policy and fiscal prudence, once again welcome in the Conservative tent.
This is still an unanswered question of the new federal leader. O’Toole was considered a moderate, but ran on a hard right platform built to appease the party’s strong social conservative wing. They will not be easy to ignore. Nor will it be easy for O’Toole to walk away from his leadership campaign rhetoric.
In Alberta the defacto leader of conservatism in Canada, Premier Jason Kenny, is cutting 11,000 health care jobs in the middle of a pandemic. It’s not doctors or nurses, but cleaners and cooks he’s cutting. So much for the mantra of we’re in this together. It stupidly ignores the reality that cleanliness is a vital component to bring COVID under control, and Alberta wants to privatize this service to for-profit corporations.
No matter what O’Toole promises, he will be attacked - fair or not - based on what Tory premiers like Kenny do because he has spoken openly of slashing budgets. Liberal incumbents will paint it as a harbinger of things to come in Ottawa.
When you throw all the ingredients in the pot - a PM on the downward spiral of popularity, an opposition party lacking trust with Islanders, a politically wounded sitting MP and a former cabinet minister considering an unorthodox political comeback - Charlottetown may indeed be a riding to watch.
Paul MacNeill is Publisher of Island Press Limited. He can be contacted at paul@peicanada.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.