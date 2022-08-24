Kilted chef

Celebrity Chef Alain Bosse (The Kilted Chef) and Dave Tingley, Wheatley River, display some of the many Island products used in his food demos at the Crapaud Exhibition. The small organic specialty potatoes were donated by Vanco Farms of Mount Albion . The Kilted Chef has earned a reputation as Atlantic Canada's Culinary Ambassador.

 By Andy Walker andy@peicanada.com

Celebrity Chef Alain Bosse, also known as The Kilted Chef, was the guest chef at the 69th annual Crapaud Exhibition.

The flamboyant chef , well- known for his trademark glasses, watches and personally designed tartan kilt, was a huge hit with the crowds at the Crapaud Exhibition.

