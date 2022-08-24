Celebrity Chef Alain Bosse (The Kilted Chef) and Dave Tingley, Wheatley River, display some of the many Island products used in his food demos at the Crapaud Exhibition. The small organic specialty potatoes were donated by Vanco Farms of Mount Albion . The Kilted Chef has earned a reputation as Atlantic Canada's Culinary Ambassador.
Celebrity Chef Alain Bosse, also known as The Kilted Chef, was the guest chef at the 69th annual Crapaud Exhibition.
The flamboyant chef , well- known for his trademark glasses, watches and personally designed tartan kilt, was a huge hit with the crowds at the Crapaud Exhibition.
Elmer MacDonald, President of the Crapaud Exhibition, has often watched the Kilted Chef on CTV's popular "What's For Dinner" segment and believed the chef's cooking expertise and love for buying and eating locally produced ingredients was the perfect fit for the Crapaud Exhibition's Savour The Flavor program.
" Bosse has travelled the world from kitchens to convention centers all over the world including South America, Europe and Asia", explained MacDonald. "It was an honor and privilege to have this world class Chef showcasing recipes at our exhibition using some of the best locally produced food Prince Edward Island has to offer."
With his signature tartan kilt, proud Acadian heritage, and his undeniable flair for cooking with locally produced food, the Kilted Chef immediately connected with the enthusiastic crowd. Questions were answered during the cooking demonstrations and samples passed out to a very appreciative audience.
Local ingredients used in the recipes were donated by ADL, Atlantic Beef Products, Burns Poultry Farm, Island Honey Wine, KJL Select Meat, Maritime Madness, Valley Mushrooms, Vanco Farms, Wyman Blueberries. The chef finished the demo with fish fingers made from fresh haddock.
