Cheryl Leanne Young

January 4th, 1966 - January 6th, 2021
Cheryl (nee Hogg) Young Passed on: January 6th, 2021 Age 55, Bonshaw, passed away Wednesday, January 6th, 2021 at home in Bonshaw, PEI. Born in Charlottetown, PEI on January 4th, 1966. Cheryl was a mother first, but carried her incredible teaching skills and motherly personality to her passion for teaching, which she managed to do while raising four children for 11 years. Cheryl was an incredible baker, cook, hairdresser, artist, teacher, and student. She was the beloved wife of 26 years to Gary. Dear Mother of Gabriel, Aysha, Amahri, and Ahnais. Daughter of Lowell and Velma (nee Chappell) Hogg. Sister of Gary Hogg, Dwight Hogg. Predeceased by loving sister, Suzan (nee Hogg) Sentner. Resting at Belvedere Funeral Home. Flowers gratefully accepted. If so desired, memorial donations may be made on-line to the Heart and Stroke Foundation. On-line condolences may be shared on Cheryl's Memorial Page at www.belvederefh.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.