Like a great wine, Clarkie Smith keeps getting better with age and the Hunter River, PEI horseman shows no signs of slowing down even though he has long ago given up his driving career. These days,Clarkie is a regular at Kenny Murphy’s training operation on Brackley Point road not far from Hunter River where Smith grew up. For the past six years, he has been helping with the training of the Murphy horses, passing along advice on overall horsemanship and driving strategies to Murphy who has blossomed into one of the top drivers on the PEI scene. It is no coincidence that Murphy has emerged as the leading dash winning driver the last two years at Summerside Raceway and is rated among the top drivers at Charlottetown until a broken leg sidelined him in November, 2022.
As for Clarkie Smith, his story is an amazing one. He is the last of the top horsemen that have come out of Hunter River and he has made a huge impact on Maritime racing. Clarkie’s dad Cyril Smith drove Sky Prince to a 4-2 summary in the 1960 Gold Cup and Saucer race and his brother Elmer Smith won the 1961 Gold Cup and Saucer with War Cry Ranger but Clarkie’s overall career tops both. Clarkie won his first major driving title in Charlottetown in 1958, his first of seven Old Home Week Driving titles at a time when the sport of harness racing was booming. In this era, Sackville Downs outside Halifax was the top track with the highest handle and the best facilities, it was there that the bigger stables eventually located.
In 1962 and in the following year, Sackville Downs hosted the Race of champions with the best drivers and horses in the Maritimes competing against the best from Blue Bonnets and the New England tracks. Horses like Pocomonshine, Mars N, Sharon Irishman, the great Andys Son, High Level, Irish Grattan and Lord Dares were brought in and the crowds at Sackville Downs topped 10,000 for those Invitational events. That same year, Clarkie Smith raced in his first Gold Cup and Saucer and almost stole the race with Jack Brown’s Tammany Hall.
During this era, Clarkie Smith was the top driver in the Maritimes winning the British Consuls Trophy, now the Francis McIsaac Memorial Trophy, the winningest Old Home Week driver. After winning his first Old home Week driving title in 1958, young Smith captured seven more winning his last in 1968. Clarkie was just 21 when he won the OHW crown, the youngest ever. He won three straight years 1966-67-68, the last to accomplish that feat was Joe O’Brien 1944-45-1946. He had horses in the Gold Cup and Saucer, a close 2nd with Tammany Hall, Miramichi Fred, 8th in 1966, Sugar Blaze 7th in 1968, Stella Dares, 2nd in 1969, Firebolt- 3rd in 1971, Blazin Lace -3rd in 1972.
Clarkie came close to winning the Cup and Saucer with Tammany Hall twice, but he also captured other major races including the 1968 Monctonian with Sugar Blaze and multiple local Invitationals with D V MacDonald’s Rose Robin. Clarkie’s brother Elmer, a terrific driver in his own right, won many Maritime Invitationals with Edgewood Scott and the great chestnut Miramichi Fred. Elmer raced for years in New England and is a member of the New England racing Hall of Fame.
While Clarkie was moving to Sackville Downs, another Hunter River native, Earl Smith was launching his own training and driving career at Charlottetown. Earl’s dad Alan was a top trainer-driver in his own right with a small stable including the top pacer Paris Dexter. Allan’s son Earl made a name for himself as a hard working developer of top colts and filles, as well as an aggressive Invitational horse trainer-driver. Earl captured numerous top class events with horses like Manilow Hanover in the 1991 Governors Plate, 1989 Walter Dale winner with Hawk Killean , the 1990 standout two year old Grampys Winner, but is best remembered for his 2008 Gold Cup and Saucer upset victory with Ian Smith’s Pownal Bay Matt, becoming the oldest driver to win the prestigious race. Earl Smith passed away last July ,2022 a few weeks before he was inducted into the PEI Sport Hall of Fame.
As for Clarkie Smith, his move in the early 1970’s from Charlottetown to Sackville Downs was not his last, shipping his stable in 1979 to Exhibition Park ,Saint John where the best purses were offered. In the late 1980’s Clarkie moved to Hamilton’s Flamboro Raceway, Ontario where he broke and trained colts for Dr Glen Anderson and Flamboro owner Charles Juravinski. One of the fillies he broke and helped develop was Ellamony , a Cam Fella filly that went on to become one of the great mares in North America winning numerous Ontario stakes and being named Canada’s Horse of the year in 1995. She beat the best race mares in the world winning the Mistletoe Shalee at the Meadowlands as well as 3 year old pacing champion in the USTA. Clarkie stayed at Flamboro for seven years but he didn’t like the travel nor the wear and tear on his body and he returned to PEI.
When Clarkie left Hunter River in the early 1970s, Hunter River also was represented by Emmett “Cowboy” Bernard, a colorful and talented horseman, and his son Albert. Emmett campaigned the multiple Maritime Invitational winners John the Third and Yankee Blaze, the speedy brother of Jack Brown’s Yankee Timber. John the Third owned by Arnold MacLennan won the Governors Plate twice, a rarity for SRW’s signature race. Emmett’s son Albert a talented trainer-driver in PEI for forty years raced numerous top horses like trot sensation Captain Jamie and the invitation star Stetson Any Size for owners Lowell and Sandra Stead of Montague. Albert passed away in 2013.
Another Hunter River’s native was Jack Bernard, a great horseman, who had a big 40 horse stable at Exhibition Park in Saint John and in Fredericton in the 1970s. Jack showed his talents by winning the 1961 British Consuls Trophy at a time when all the best drivers were here during Old Home Week. Jack Bernard passed away in September,2018 at Charlottetown at the age of 85.
Clarkie is the last remaining member of the Smith-Bernard families that started their career in Hunter River, PEI. Clarkie was inducted into the PEI Sports Hall of Fame in 1984 and In October, 2019 Clarkie Smith was honored during the Atlantic Breeders Crown weekend when Premier Dennis King presented Smith with the Joe Smallwood Memorial Award for his contributions to the harness racing game. Clarkie is now passing on his experience and horsemanship to trainer-driver Ken Murphy, who loves having Smith on his side.
Clarkie Smith, a great horseman indeed, the last of the active Hunter River horsemen.
