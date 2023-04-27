Clarkie Smith

Clarkie Smith receives the Joe Smallwood award from Premier Dennis King

Like a great wine, Clarkie Smith keeps getting better with age and the Hunter River, PEI horseman shows no signs of slowing down even though he has long ago given up his driving career. These days,Clarkie is a regular at Kenny Murphy’s training operation on Brackley Point road not far from Hunter River where Smith grew up. For the past six years, he has been helping with the training of the Murphy horses, passing along advice on overall horsemanship and driving strategies to Murphy who has blossomed into one of the top drivers on the PEI scene. It is no coincidence that Murphy has emerged as the leading dash winning driver the last two years at Summerside Raceway and is rated among the top drivers at Charlottetown until a broken leg sidelined him in November, 2022.

As for Clarkie Smith, his story is an amazing one. He is the last of the top horsemen that have come out of Hunter River and he has made a huge impact on Maritime racing. Clarkie’s dad Cyril Smith drove Sky Prince to a 4-2 summary in the 1960 Gold Cup and Saucer race and his brother Elmer Smith won the 1961 Gold Cup and Saucer with War Cry Ranger but Clarkie’s overall career tops both. Clarkie won his first major driving title in Charlottetown in 1958, his first of seven Old Home Week Driving titles at a time when the sport of harness racing was booming. In this era, Sackville Downs outside Halifax was the top track with the highest handle and the best facilities, it was there that the bigger stables eventually located.

1962 Gold Cup

