Darlene Compton

A bill tabled during the fall legislative session by Agriculture and Land Minister Darlene Compton signals the province intends to play more of a role when a regulated disease like potato wart is detected on the Island.

"These new powers include establishing a boundary around areas where diseases or pathogens are found, prohibiting or restricting planting of crops on farm units or in certain areas, and making any order authorized under the regulations to mitigate or eliminate a hazard related to a disease or pathogen," the minister said in the legislature when the bill was tabled.

