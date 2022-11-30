A bill tabled during the fall legislative session by Agriculture and Land Minister Darlene Compton signals the province intends to play more of a role when a regulated disease like potato wart is detected on the Island.
"These new powers include establishing a boundary around areas where diseases or pathogens are found, prohibiting or restricting planting of crops on farm units or in certain areas, and making any order authorized under the regulations to mitigate or eliminate a hazard related to a disease or pathogen," the minister said in the legislature when the bill was tabled.
While the amendments to the Plant Health Act do not specifically refer to any disease, Compton left little doubt when she spoke to reporters what the legislation was intended to do at least in the short term.
The minister plans to prohibit planting of potatoes, tomatoes or any other root crop in index fields for up to 20 years. Currently, there are no provincial regulations regarding what can be planted and the long-term Potato Management Plan administered by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency allows for the planting of wart resistant potatoes five years after a detection is found.
The agriculture and land minister told reporters the fields will not be taken out of production completely-- something that has been called for by some industry and environmental groups. Instead crops "that you're not actually bringing soil up out of the field" will be allowed. That list includes grains and oilseeds, corn and soybeans.
The minister said permanently taking the fields out of production was considered, but she indicated planting alternative crops has led to significant reduction in potato wart spores in Europe and she is confident the same thing will happen on this side of the Atlantic.
A ministerial order from Agriculture and Agri-Food Minister Marie-Claude Bibeau in November of 2021, saw the U.S. border close to Island potatoes after two cases of potato wart were discovered in processing fields that were under the potato wart long term management plan. The market remained close for tablestock until April of this year. It still remains shut to Island seed potatoes. Seed growers have also lost the Canadian market since the Americans have threatened to ban potatoes from any province that uses Island seed.
The legislation, which had yet to be called forward for second reading when this issue went to press, refers only to a "regulated disease or causal pathogen." It allows the minister to "prohibit or restrict the planting of any crop or particular crops within a bounded area for a period not exceeding 20 years from the date of detection" or "prohibit or restrict the planting of any crop or particular crops within a bounded area or on the farm unit, unless specified conditions are met, which may include the submission of a management plan for crops and soil and the approval of the Minister."
