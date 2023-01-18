Someone once said “Where you go, there you are.” We tend to believe if we were somewhere else - on vacation, with another partner, in a different career, a different home, a different circumstance - somehow we would be happier and more content. Would we? Are we constantly wishing we were somewhere else?
The truth is, if you have destructive mental habits, if you get annoyed and bothered easily, if you feel angry and frustrated a great deal of the time, or if you’re constantly wishing things were different, these identical tendencies will follow you, wherever you go.
Someone once asked me,”What are the people like where you come from?” I replied, “Kind, loving and caring people.” They said, “You will find the people here the same way.”
It’s what we are on the inside that makes us what we are on the outside, it’s all about my attitude. Have you noticed that a car is driven from the inside? As you focus on becoming more peaceful with where you are, rather than focusing on where you would rather be, you begin to find peace in the present.
Thou wilt keep him in perfect peace, whose mind is stayed on thee: because he trusts in thee. (Isaiah 26:3 KJV)
Only God can give you this “perfect peace” where you go and where you are, driven from the inside.
