At just 11 years old, Braelynn Walker was named Hockey PEI’s Female Player of the Year last week.
The Gaspereaux native was one of several eastern PEI award recipients on June 28. Richard MacFarlane of Morell Minor Hockey won the Gordie Whitlock Development Award, Robyn McCormack of Montague earned the Administrator of the Year honour and the U15 AAA female Central Storm, with three players from eastern PEI, was named the Team of the Year.
In 26 regular season games with the Central Storm U11 AA Team Orange, Walker scored 50 goals and 20 assists. She also scored the provincial championship clincher with seven seconds left, giving her club a 3-2 win over the Storm’s Team Black.
It was a pretty exciting goal, she said, and the biggest one she’s ever scored.
“I felt pretty proud (to win the award). I didn’t think I would get it at my age,” she said. “I try to work every day in practice and I try my hardest.”
Walker describes her skating, stickhandling and goal-scoring as the best traits in her game. Her older brother Austin captained the U15 AAA Eastern Express this season and was named top forward in the league, so hockey runs in the family.
Going to the rink with him also helped Walker get into hockey. She’s been on skates since she was two years old. Her parents, Joe Walker and Sandra Creed, also instilled a love for the game in their kids. When they’re not on the ice, they play in the basement.
“I watch him in his games and it gives me stuff to do in my games, to try to do what he does,” Walker said of her brother.
Her scoring exploits this year weren’t confined just to the regular season. She scored 23 points in a single weekend tournament, and five goals in one game in Tignish.
Eventually Walker hopes to play Division 1 college hockey in the US.
“It is clear Braelynn shows a very high level of drive, determination and commitment to the game she loves,” the award citation reads. “Hockey PEI is very proud of Braelynn’s accomplishments at such a young age and looks forward to watching her hockey career grow.”
Past winners of the top female player award include Sarah MacEachern, who recently won the Under-18 world championship with Team Canada; Shannon MacAulay, who went on to star at Clarkson University and play in the professional Canadian Women’s Hockey League; and Ava Boutillier, starting goalie for the University of New Hampshire.
Meanwhile, MacFarlane won the Gordie Whitlock award for his work in player development with Morell Minor Hockey. He co-founded the skills and drills program in 2016 for players aged 3 to 6, then transformed it into the RAM Hockey Camp. He has also coached the Kings County Kings U9 AA program since 2020.
The award citation notes how his development program starts by focusing on individual skills and confidence, then teammate development drills on passing and playing with others, and finally learning to compete, be accountable and support each other.
“Players during Richard’s developmental tenure have enjoyed great success individually but more importantly, almost all are enjoying success at the team level,” it reads. “He has helped create a new and positive hockey culture for his local association.”
McCormack, meanwhile, was the coordinator for five different female leagues this year: U18 AAA, U18 A, U15 AA, U15 A and U11 A. With constant adjustments and rescheduling due to Covid, it was a very difficult season to be running so many leagues, Hockey PEI said.
Her leadership was integral for female hockey on PEI, the award citation read, and she spent countless hours ensuring each league could complete its season and crown provincial champions. She also acted as the Hockey PEI representative for the U18 AAA female championship in Tyne Valley at the end of the season.
Finally, the U15 Central Storm team was named team of the year after winning the Atlantic championship in double overtime, overcoming the adversity of having the winning goal called back only to score again.
Three eastern PEI players were key to the Storm’s success: goalie Olivia Lowe of Hopefield, forward Emily Gardiner of Savage Harbour and defender Abby Dingwell of Morell.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.