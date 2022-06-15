No one had to guess if Lester Mackinnon had won the full $117,749.5 King of Clubs jackpot when his number was drawn last Thursday - there was only one card left to choose; it was clearly the winning King.
“It was a fabulous surprise,” said the Montague resident. “It’s the most I’ve ever won in my life.”
Within a few days of picking up the cheque, he had used some of the winnings to buy a 2014 Buick and was eyeing up a new truck to match.
Mr Mackinnon plays the King of Clubs regularly but had never seriously considered winning. He particularly hadn’t expected to win a six figure sum.
Alongside his wife Glenda Butler, he picked up the largest cheque in the history of the joint weekly fundraiser hosted by Montague Curling Club and Montague Lions Club, which started in 2014.
Whether he buys a new truck in the end or not, he says the funds will generally add to the fun of retirement, following his years of work in the construction industry.
His win marks the first time in the fundraiser’s history where all 52 cards were drawn before naming a winner.
With two cards to choose from June 2, Tanner Nicholson walked away without a full $84,844 win, but with a consolation prize of $7,690.
Retired farmer, Felix Walker of St Georges won the previous largest sum in fundraising history at $92,140 in January last year.
Combined honors degree of journalism and political science from University of Kings College and Dalhousie University, 2017.
I enjoy researching and writing deep dive feature and investigative stories. Have tips? Let's talk.
