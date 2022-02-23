Representing Montague Vikings athletics are Duane Yoshikawa, basketball coach on the left, and student athletes Kathleen Ryan, second from left, and Skye MacNeill. The group was on hand to accept a donation of $600 from the Freeze Your Gizzard race director David Boyce. The race includes a half marathon, 10km and 5km. It is held every year in February to kick off the PEI racing season. This year the race is scheduled to take place on February 26. Submitted photo
The annual Freeze Your Gizzard road race is not only challenging because participants have to deal with winter conditions, but the course also takes runners through many hills in the area, said race director David Boyce.
“We use it as a fundraiser to help support the high school athletic teams,” Mr Boyce said.
This year marks 19 years since the Montague region race was first held.
Mr Boyce said, thanks to sponsorship from many local businesses this year, they expect to be able to set aside a bigger portion for the school donation.
Even throughout the pandemic the race was able to go ahead.
More than 160 registered for the event in 2020 and last year organizers were able to work within the Public Health guidelines of that time to carry out the race with 150 participants.
Race start times are spread out and though Main Street will be busy during the morning of Saturday, February 26, volunteers will be stationed along the way to help with traffic flow.
“This is the first race of the year (in PEI) and because it is in the winter on challenging hilly courses it has a bit of a reputation,” volunteer and longtime runner BJ Willis said.
The race starts at Montague High School, continues down Douses Road connecting onto Main Street, then heading north turning onto Queens Road and then taking a couple of residential streets back towards Riverside Drive towards Campbells Road and ending up back at the high school.
“The Island community has some amazing runners who do very well in (the Boston Marathon) so they often come out to this race,” Ms Willis said.
