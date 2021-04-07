Netminder Drew Ching with the Points East Aqua Aces had his work cut out for him in the final game of the Souris Credit Union Community Cup. The Souris minor hockey player was one of 36 players age 13-16 who participated in the first-time tournament organized to help the players finish the COVID-ridden season on a high note. The tournament spanned five days with the entire roster of all three teams playing in the final game. Charlotte MacAulay photo
Mighty Shucks’ Keir Sheppard, right, fends off Aces’ Isa MacPhee as he tries to make a break for the Aces’ net in the final game of the Souris Credit Union Community Cup on Friday. The benches were full to overflowing as the Gowan Brea Mighty Shucks and East Points Aqua Aces added players from third-place Colville Bay Oy-stars to first and second place teams’ rosters. See more on page 2. Charlotte MacAulay photo
Melissa MacInnis, right, and Sheri MacKenzie were happy to see the season wrapping up at Eastern Kings Sportsplex in Souris. The two have manned the COVID table throughout most of the season ensuring the names and contact information were collected from all those attending minor hockey activities. Both look forward to a possible COVID-free season next year. Charlotte MacAulay photo
Early in the final game of the Souris Credit Union Community Cup Friday evening Nate Mallard of the Gowan Brea Mighty Shucks looked to make a pass to a teammate. The tourney included 36 players from the Souris area who were involved in minor hockey in 2020/21. The just-for-fun event, which included both male and female players, was also sponsored by several local oyster farmers and was organized to celebrate the end of the uncertain hockey season. For the record the Shucks won the last game 4-3. Charlotte MacAulay photo
As spectators filed into the Eastern Kings Sportsplex Friday evening for the final game of the Souris Credit Union Community Cup organizers could feel the excitement in the air.
“Parents and kids enjoyed it and the kids showed up every day so they must be having fun,” Dennis McNally said.
He along with Philip MacIntyre, Troy MacPhee, Randy MacKenzie and Billy Gilliam tossed around the idea of organizing a community tourney for some time and with the mixed up year for hockey due to COVID-19 they thought it was a perfect time to try it out.
An invitation to play in the 10-game tournament was extended to minor hockey players from ages 13-16 with a Souris connection.
“We have a great cross section of everybody,” Mr McNally said. “We have some siblings and some teammates who have played together for a long time.”
Of the 40-some players who were eligible to participate, 36 signed up.
Three teams were made and with the help of sponsors Souris Credit Union, South Lake Shellfish Inc, Colville Bay Oyster Company, East Cape Oyster Co and Red Beard Shellfish Co, ice time was set for a 10-game round robin with players donning jerseys from a junior league from 20 years ago.
The final game saw the Aqua Aces and the Mighty Shucks go head-to-head with players from the third place team, the Oy-stars, filling up both benches.
Mr McNally said the tournament was a huge success and they look forward to making it an annual tradition.
