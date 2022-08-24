2 makes 10

Tanner Gaudet and Evan Rayner will be the special guests of Fiddlers’ Sons and Keelin Wedge this Thursday, August 25 at 8pm at Kaylee Hall in Pooles Corner as The Egg Farmers of Prince Edward Island Close to the Ground concert series continues.  Submitted photo

This summer will mostly be remembered as one of ‘lasts’. It is our last concert season at our favourite venue, the Kaylee Hall in Pooles Corner. It is also my last summer in my 40s, as I turn the big 50 next year. I thought I better balance off the ‘lasts’ by tackling a ‘first’ this year. And before anyone else says it, I will ... yes, there can’t be many ‘firsts’ left for an old garbageman like me. I did, however, manage to think of and scratch one off my list two Sundays ago.

The girls and I woke up in a sweat on what I think was the hottest day this summer.

