Tanner Gaudet and Evan Rayner will be the special guests of Fiddlers’ Sons and Keelin Wedge this Thursday, August 25 at 8pm at Kaylee Hall in Pooles Corner as The Egg Farmers of Prince Edward Island Close to the Ground concert series continues. Submitted photo
This summer will mostly be remembered as one of ‘lasts’. It is our last concert season at our favourite venue, the Kaylee Hall in Pooles Corner. It is also my last summer in my 40s, as I turn the big 50 next year. I thought I better balance off the ‘lasts’ by tackling a ‘first’ this year. And before anyone else says it, I will ... yes, there can’t be many ‘firsts’ left for an old garbageman like me. I did, however, manage to think of and scratch one off my list two Sundays ago.
The girls and I woke up in a sweat on what I think was the hottest day this summer.
“You know it’s a hot day if daddy is sweating!” my girl Lil commented on the extreme heat.
She, along with all my friends and family, know I can’t stand the cold and I don’t usually mind the heat. It was so hot and humid that morning we all decided to hit the beach to cool off. The parking lot at Basin Head was overflowing. I may have seen it as packed but never more packed. The sad fact is, although I have been at Basin Head many times, it was always to get the garbage. I had never just had a beach day there and more to the point I had never jumped off the wharf!
We scouted out a spot to sit beside the run and decided to start with a little dip in the pond. Speaking of firsts, the first guy I bumped into was popular Island singer Kendall Docherty.
“Have you jumped into the run yet Quinn?” he called out as he swam over.
“Not yet buddy, I’m afraid I’m too brittle,” I half joked.
We chatted as we walked up the sand towards the wharf where I recognized his sons perched on top of the bridge, preparing to dive.
It is true Kendall makes a big splash on stage every Wednesday night at Jack Blanchard Center during the Ceilidh in the City, but it was his boys who were competing to make the biggest splash that day. They were leaping into the run cannon ball style, and entertaining onlookers and each other, at the same time.
I decided I better keep a close eye on our 5-year-old, Emma who has no fear and just might decide to jump in on her own. We convinced her that you have to be at least nine before you can jump in.
“That’s the rule,” I said as earnestly as I could.
Instead, we walked around the beach and swam into the run letting the current float us along and eventually empty us into the pond. We floated through a few trips, but that was a little too tame for the older kids. Inevitably they convinced me to come and watch them jump. My 9-year-old was still a little timid to jump in on her own so I had to promise I would jump with her. I watched her nervously scale down the ladder to jump in, so nervous for her in fact, I forgot I needed to keep my promise and go with her. I was still standing on the wharf though and she would be long gone by the time I got down the ladder. I took a quick look to make sure no one was coming and I clumsily leaped, feet first, off the wharf. I braced my arms out to my sides in an attempt to cushion my fall and I likely made a splash to rival Kendall’s boys. I came up to catch my breath in time to hear Marlene giggling at me.
“I know, a perfect 10, right?” I beat her to the punch line.
“That’s a first for you!” she laughed.
“Nothing broken either,” I said, half surprised as I checked my limbs for injuries.
We scampered back to the lawn chairs and had a break and a snack as we watched the parade of swimmers and divers go past.
“I think that may be their first jump in the run too,” Marlene said as she pointed to four East Indian guys. They were catching their breath and teasing one another excitedly as they hurried along the sand to make another pass.
I couldn’t help but people watch as I dried off in the hot summer sun. I noticed people of all ages and backgrounds with big smiles and childs’ eyes. It was a rare day, indeed. It was evident to me that the kids, the parents, the grandparents, and everyone in general was having more fun than we would have had at any sort of adventure park. Perhaps the greatest take-away from the day was it didn’t cost us a cent, really. In fact, the kids were so content leaving they didn’t even ask for an ice cream when we were walking past the stand. We were just outside, enjoying the great outdoors, and it couldn’t get any better than that.
I hope a few of you will take the plunge and head to Kaylee Hall this Thursday, August 25 at 8 pm as The Egg Farmers of Prince Edward Island Close to the Ground concert series continues.
This week Fiddlers’ Sons and Keelin Wedge welcome special musical guests Tanner Gaudet and Evan Rayner. Tanner and Evan hail from West Prince and perform under the band name 2 makes 10. Together, they play a mix of country, Maritime and bluegrass music with solid musicianship and a down-home presentation. Tanner and Evan work well together on stage and they are also colleagues during the spring lobster season as they both cork on Tanner’s father, Jody’s, boat. Tanner has also played to several sold-out shows, where he paid tribute to country music legend Johnny Cash. There will be many crowd favourites on their set list for this performance, including a few Fiddlers’ Sons songs they cover.
Every once and awhile I have had the pleasure of meeting some of the Island’s most special young musicians. This duo certainly fits into that category folks. Do yourself a favour and check them out this Thursday night at the hall.
