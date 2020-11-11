After a hot, dry summer, the weather mostly cooperated during harvest season for Kings County potato farmers, says the general manager of the PEI Potato Board.
Greg Donald said central PEI, particularly the south shore, was hit hardest by drought conditions this year, whereas the east and west fared a little better.
“What we’re hearing in Kings County is close to average,” Mr Donald said. “Down east, it was hot and dry but they were just lucky and managed to get a rain or two at the right time that carried them through the season.”
Harvesting across the Island was generally done by the third week of October, he said, with some finishing earlier.
“We had a good harvest season, weather-wise, one of the better ones we’ve seen in a few years, actually. That allowed for good conditions to harvest the potatoes. The ones that are stored, they should keep well. They went into the warehouses dry and the quality was really good.”
Mr Donald said a good start to the season, with a relatively dry spring, helped greatly before the summer heat.
“This year, we got the crop in the ground early. Especially in Kings County, east of Souris had some of the nicest-looking fields I’ve seen in a long time. But then we hit the dry spell.”
In harder-hit areas like central PEI, Mr Donald said not only the yield was down, but the size of the potatoes. That region’s yield was about 20 to 35 per cent below average. Early frost in September didn’t help.
Dry summers have been a given the last few years, Mr Donald said, and it was particularly bad in 2020.
Mr Donald said it’s only going to get worse without supplemental irrigation, referring to the province’s moratorium on drilling high-capacity wells.
“It’s going to be critical that we have access to water. If we don’t, I think agriculture is in jeopardy in PEI. Not just potatoes,” he said, adding family farms in particular are in danger of going out of business.
Mr Donald said farmers have been working to improve soil to try to compensate for the lack of moisture, growing crops such as mustard and buckwheat.
“They themselves don’t generate income directly but they build soil,” he said. “Farmers will continue to adapt and do the best they can, but even if you do everything right, the weather we’ve been getting is a limiting factor.”
At Townshend Potato Company in Rollo Bay, Becky Townshend said it looked bleak for awhile but the harvest went better than expected.
“We had an extremely easy harvest. The weather was in our favour. We were done a week early (on October 21).”
Ms Townshend said that was in part due to a light crop. The yield was better than it could have been, but still slightly below average.
“Back in August and September, I thought our farm was in big trouble,” she said. “(But) the weather really was kind to us this fall.”
The size profile of the potatoes was on the smaller side, Ms Townshend said, in large part due to the dry weather in August and September.
“That’s when the potatoes are bulking, so they just didn’t have that moisture to get them where we would like them. But at the end of the day, when you listen to the other areas that didn’t get that rain in June and July, we were pleasantly surprised.”
The potato crop got off to a good start, she said, which helped it get through the dry weather.
The Townshends grow several other crops as well, including grain, which were about average this year. But the blueberry yield, Ms Townshend said, was terrible.
“When we were harvesting the blueberries, they looked more like raisins due to the dry weather. You win some, you lose some.”
The Townshends are one of the only farms on the Island to grow haskap berries, which were harvested in July, and the yield was “incredible,” she said.
“We had a lot of interest in that. We have a little haskap U-pick and that was very popular.”
Meanwhile, blueberry farmer Rob MacLean said his harvest went well, but he hears that wasn’t the norm for the crop in general.
“Our harvest was kind of atypical, because I think we got some rain that other people didn’t. Ours was pretty good, but I’ve heard just about everybody else is not.”
Mr MacLean, who farms near Caledonia, chalked it up to “dumb luck” in getting enough rain and avoiding frost damage. He said the yield was about on par with the last couple of years.
