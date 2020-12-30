I’m basically new to the column writing game and here I am staring at my first end-of-year column. Not just any year, but blasted 2020. If this were 2017, 2018, or even 2019, I could have whipped through this thing like a hot knife through butter (insert very long and deep sigh here.)
In reviewing some other newspaper column writers over the years, it seems they either looked back at events of the year gone by, or, looked forward trying to predict what the coming year holds. Predict the future? Seriously?
I mean, if you’re writing this column at the end of 2019 would you have predicted it would take 11 videos to instruct us how to make a left turn? Would you have predicted the FedEx delivery guy and I would see each other so often and become so close, it was touch-and-go as to whether or not to invite him to Christmas dinner? Would you have predicted police could no longer issue a release saying a masked individual was the prime suspect? Would you have predicted that just seeing a car with an out-of-province license plate would make every hair on the back of your neck stand at attention?
Would you have predicted waiting two and a half hours in line, outside, at Access PEI in Charlottetown, just to get your driver’s license renewed? (I mean, it turns out I waited for nothing because I didn’t realize my license was good for five years and I renewed it last year, but there were others with actual business who waited right along beside me.) I don’t think there’s anyone in their right mind who would have predicted that in 2020, we would run out of baking gumdrops. I actually joined the legions of people who didn’t know there was a difference between actual gumdrops and baking gumdrops. (Spoiler alert: baking gumdrops are not sugar coated)
Certainly if I were writing this at the end of 2019, I would not have predicted how much my television viewing experience has been ruined by what happened in 2020. I mean, just the other day I was watching a movie, and there was a scene in a very crowded restaurant. I immediately felt uncomfortable watching this because it was clear no one was adhering to social distancing. Forget the fact the movie was released in 2006. I was watching in 2020. They weren’t adhering to social distancing. It just seemed odd.
And don’t get me started on TV shows and movies that include massive house parties, business conventions, crowded stadium settings, busy airports, packed shopping malls, large lineups to see Santa, crowded beaches, over-crowded sports bars, large weddings, a gathering of more than six Avengers and reruns of the Love Boat. I’m so programmed to social distancing now it’s the only thing I think about when watching.
So as I sit here in my green flannel pyjama pants and black tee shirt for the 238th day this year, I’ve decided there’s no upside to predicting what 2021 will bring. I do however, have a whole list of things I would like to see it avoid. Only time will tell.
