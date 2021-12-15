There is no shortage of Island Christmas trees this season, according to grower Trevor Campbell who says he has plenty on his 40-acre farm.
Mr Campbell said he has heard about the shortage rumour from some other growers as well.
“I’m not sure where that rumor got started, but it isn’t true,” said the owner of Tattries Evergreens in Heatherdale.
The trees at Tattries are balsam fir and range in size from three feet in height to a towering 18 feet.
“This year there are a lot of customers looking for bigger trees,” Mr Campbell said, noting business has been brisk at both of his U-Pick operations and retail location at Nabuurs Farm Market on the MacDonald Highway just north of Montague.
He doesn’t see a lot of change in the demand from last season, except the public health restrictions are not as stringent this year so customers are a little more relaxed when they come.
At Watts Tree Farm, on the Heatherdale Road, owner Sid Watts said they are about halfway through their selling season and he expects they will have trees available right up until Christmas.
Most of their tree buyers are weekend traffic, he noted.
It has been 40 years since Mr Watts planted his first Christmas tree and he expects retirement of some description is coming after next year’s selling season wraps up.
Both growers agree this was a phenomenal growing season.
"The trees look great and the colour held up in most areas,” Mr Watts said.
“I have one or two areas where things are a little drier and the trees are a touch paler, but generally speaking (the crop) looks beautiful,” Mr Watts said.
Mr Campbell said it was good to see after several years of not so great weather in early spring and summer.
He said his prices have remained steady over that time, but with the cost of supplies going up he may have to increase his prices next season.
According to (the latest available) data from Statistics Canada from 2016 there were 18 Christmas tree farms on PEI growing a total of 134 acres.
