On one hand Halloween treats are front and centre in most stores. On the other hand a community fridge has been established in Georgetown because the reality is some people don’t have the money to meet the escalating cost of groceries.
The contrast is worrisome.
Yet, ritual calls for people to spend money that would otherwise put food on the table and in school lunch boxes on a one-night tradition of treating neighbourhood kids to a bag of chips or can of pop.
There are options: one being for homeowners to shut off the lights on Halloween night to dissuade trick or treaters from knocking on the door or they could go elsewhere for an overnighter. But if you are struggling to put food in the cupboard a get-away is an unlikely scenario.
Islanders, for the most part, take pride in their overall generosity and Halloween is no exception. The kids know from previous years which houses offer the best and biggest treats. It’s been that way for decades.
But this year is clearly challenging for many, especially seniors and when kindness creates grief the playing field is no longer level.
That’s not to say however, Halloween should be cancelled - definitely not, but the door is open for change.
Some communities, in past years, have invited residents to drop off their treats to a hall or other gathering place. There the bounty is sorted and each child who drops in receives the same number of treats.
It’s a win-win for all involved.
The adults who may only be able to afford a small candy wouldn’t be singled out and contributions by others who can afford more would prop up the take for the little ones.
Anonymity all around. The adults are happy, the children are happy and no one is forced to dip into an already scant grocery budget to save face or compete with neighbours or friends.
Food banks, community cupboards and soup kitchens are scattered across the province - tangible proof the need is real. Others, such as the Georgetown Community Fridge, are popping up as well.
Halloween is still more than a month away but it’s never too early to plan ahead.
