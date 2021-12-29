Prince Edward Island enters 2022 facing more unknowns than any year in recent memory. More often than not, an educated guess on what the incoming year will bring is not far off the mark. Of course there are surprises, but the earth-rattling events that change the course of history are reasonably few and far between.
Not this year.
2022 is already a year of uncertainty. We thought we were through Covid; even began a premature victory lap. Then Omicron rolled ashore. Now it’s a question of how long will the damn thing last and what punishment will it inflict?
Islanders are like all citizens of the world. Our tempers are short. Our anxiety high. Our desire to get back to a normal way of living extreme. Omicron is showing one important thing - Covid will not be over until the rest of the world is vaccinated. Like every other rich country, Canada has hoarded vaccine and put our residents to the front of the line for first, second and third doses. It’s difficult to argue against. But there are billions still waiting their turn.
Let’s hope 2022 is the year when the wealthy support the poor. When all nations are treated as equals and the lives of all citizens considered important.
Our economy enters 2022 amidst clouds of uncertainty. By far, the biggest concern is the Canadian government’s decision to unilaterally ban PEI table stock potatoes from export to the United States. While this pawn in a bigger trade fight with our southern neighbour may pale in dollar size to Ontario’s auto industry, it is every bit as devastating. Each week the border is closed Island growers lose $2 million in sales. Farm workers are laid off. Suppliers are impacted.
Every single business and community on Prince Edward Island is negatively impacted by the Trudeau government’s decision. Liberals went home for the holiday season without delivering needed support to Island farmers.
If Covid continues to wreak havoc, our tourism and hospitality industry will continue to struggle.
PEI leads the nation in inflation. It’s a troubling reality that makes it more difficult for Islanders to purchase necessities like nutritious food and fuel. Economists believe inflation will decline in the second half of 2022. We’ll believe it when we see it. Until then ordinary Islanders will pay the price.
More question marks hang over our health care system than any other public service. There are hundreds of job vacancies including nurses, doctors, psychologists, psychiatrists, other specialists.
Part of our provincial response to this crisis is opening a medical school that it’s hoped will help attract and retain physicians.
The school is supposed to open in 2023. It seems like a long shot with the sudden, but not surprising, ‘retirement’ of former UPEI President Alaa Abd-El-Aziz over allegations of harassment, which dogged him during his decade at the helm.
Known as a micro-manager, UPEI must now move this and other major files forward while leaning on an executive team that may yet experience unpleasant fallout from the president’s departure.
The broader question is what is the lasting impact on UPEI? It seems clear the Board of Governors tolerated, or turned a blind eye, in the belief the good outweighed the bad during El-Aziz’s tenure.
It was a passable, albeit questionable, strategy a decade ago. But not in 2021 when the Board of Governors extended his contract for three years, just weeks before another harassment claim landed.
It paints the image of a board with blinders on. Then there were the two press releases; one from the former president and second from the Board of Governors. Sent a day apart, but both delivered through UPEI systems, El-Aziz painted his decision to quickly retire as a health matter percolating for several months. The board said it was a new harassment complaint, making at least three formal complaints over the years.
How UPEI handles the delicate task of dealing with skeletons while rebuilding trust both on campus and in the greater Island community will have lasting impact for the good or bad. It’s quite possible that to move forward a cleansing of the Board of Governors is required.
Individually these issues are important. Collectively they are vital to the stability and future growth of our province. So don’t expect 2022 to be just like every other year.
Paul MacNeill is Publisher of Island Press Limited. He can be contacted at paul@peicanada.com
