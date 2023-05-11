Nursing Week 2023 for Abigail Munro marks a significant milestone as she graduates from the UPEI Faculty of Nursing on May 16.
There are an abundance of health professionals in her family who have been role models over the years, but for the 22 year old two stand out: her Mom Leah (O’Shea) Munro and her grandfather Leo O’Shea.
Her mother is a nurse and has returned to school to do her Masters.
Ms Munro said her admiration and respect for her mom grows more and more each day as she sees her not only returning to school, but doing it while working and raising a family.
Back when Ms Munro was in Grade 6 her grandfather Leo had an accident with a chainsaw. He spent a long time nursing wounds to his leg.
“He would let me change the bandages and I thought that was the coolest thing ever,” Ms Munro recalled with a chuckle. “I remember thinking can I do that as a job? It is so fun.”
These days she is doing a lot more than changing bandages, and hasn’t quite decided what type of nursing she wants to do long-term.
She spent the past two summers working at the Dr John Gillis Memorial Lodge in Belfast.
“I really enjoyed working with the elderly,” she said, adding all of her clinical work has been very interesting.
Going forward she is looking to apply for casual work at some of the hospitals on PEI.
“With the nursing shortage there are so many opportunities and I am quite content here for now,” she said.
A big part of the incentive to stay in PEI is the support in the workplace for new grads.”
“I feel like when you look at nursing as a whole it can be a pretty demanding job both emotionally and physically,” she said. “To have someone who has been through the same thing as you and knows what it feels like to be by your side is great - it can be a whirlwind sometimes.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.