Well, here we are again, just days away from flipping the calendar page over to a new year.
Much of New Years is about wishes, not necessarily tangible items that will break, become outdated or used up, but rather hope for positivity and good things to come.
Unlike the past two years of uncertainty and shrouded with anxiety there’s much to look forward to in the months ahead.
Something that will draw the attention of sports fans is the Canada Winter Games where 15 sports will showcase elite athletes from across the country right here in our province. The Games take place in venues across PEI from Saturday, February 18 to Sunday, March 5.
Here in eastern PEI we will have the opportunity to watch curling at the Montague club and ringette at the Cavendish Farms Wellness Centre. Travel time is never all that taxing in this small province so there are lots of other sports to see from the east to the west end.
The Games are an excellent opportunity to showcase our Island ... with or without trees, thanks to Fiona. The visual goes hand in hand with the social offerings the kind people of Prince Edward Island faithfully share with visitors.
In the lead-up to the Games a number of communities across eastern PEI have already participated in the Torch Relay and there are more to come. These include Scotchfort on January 14, followed by Souris on the 20th; Murray Harbour on the 24th and Three Rivers on January 27.
The relay doesn’t just include athletes, members of communities of all ages submitted their names to be part of the excitement.
There is also the 31st Annual Norsemen Memorial Hockey Tournament based at the Wellness Centre and includes arenas across the surrounding district. The tourney plays out January 12-15 and is a tribute to some young men who had a passion for the game at various levels but unfortunately are no longer with us. Each division pays respect to an influential member of the Montague Minor Hockey family.
And of course there are as many other exciting events as there are communities to host them.
2023 presents a fresh start; an opportunity to start new and create a bright and exciting future.
