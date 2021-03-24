The province’s decision to hand off mobile mental health responses to the privately owned Island EMS rightfully sparked a public outcry. But another nugget related to mental health escaped widespread attention.
During question period in the PEI legislature on March 12, Premier Dennis King was asked for an update on the long-promised mental health campus in Charlottetown to replace the Hillsborough Hospital.
The premier said, “I believe we’re on track for 2024 or something” for the facility to be completed.
How many people will die by suicide in the three years between now and then? How many of those could be prevented by timely access to appropriate care? Appropriate care does not mean a police officer showing up at your door.
Our Island has been in a mental health crisis for years. We needed a new mental health facility and mobile units comprised of knowledgeable professionals years ago. Another three years isn’t good enough. It simply isn’t.
The top story in last week’s Graphic reported a chilling example of a suicide attempt where the responding police officers took action that could have claimed the man’s life, and would not listen to paramedics.
There have also been two disturbing cases in New Brunswick recently of young women taking their lives after hospitals failed them.
One happened in Fredericton, where a minor waited for eight hours in the emergency room without any treatment and was sent home with a referral for followup. Six days later, she died by suicide. In another case, a woman in her 20s hung herself in a Saint John hospital’s psychiatric ward.
Speaking from experience, the ER is a terrible option for people in a mental health crisis. So is having police officers show up at their door.
It was hard to imagine any government could drop the ball on mental health as badly as the Wade MacLauchlan Liberals, but here we are.
The clock is ticking, Mr Premier. These are people’s lives we’re talking about.
Josh Lewis
