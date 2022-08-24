Flames quickly engulfed the ice house and thick black smoke could be seen for miles around the site of the fire on Machon Point Road in Murray Harbour. Several trucks were quickly moved away from the fire moments before firefighters arrived on the scene.
Firefighters from Murray River, Murray Harbour, Belfast and Montague responded to a Friday afternoon blaze that destroyed an ice house which stored fishermen’s frozen bait and fishing related equipment including forklifts used by the plant. The loss is in the millions of dollars. Heather Moore photo
A fire that spread quickly, followed by exploding propane tanks and acetylene at the Machon Point Fishermen’s Co-operative in Murray Harbour Friday afternoon, resulted in losses in the millions of dollars.
Co-op president Robbie Hicken estimated 50,000 pounds of bait were inside the building along with three forklifts, a tandem truck, pressure washers and other equipment.
With the closure of the spring bait fishery already causing prices to shoot up, the loss is significant, both for 2023 fisheries and those fishing crab now.
“The price of bait now is crazy,” he said.
The provincial fire marshal had not yet ruled on the cause of the blast early this week.
No one was inside the plant when it and the mechanic’s shop caught fire, but some fishers were nearby which led to a quick response.
Area fishers Jeff Reynolds and Matthew Pollard were standing on the wharf mid-afternoon when they saw smoke coming from the roof of the ice house across the road from them.
The men quickly alerted manager Danny Smith and Charlene Felix who were in the office on the same side of the road as they were standing and 911 was called.
Mr Smith and Mr Reynolds moved several of the co-op’s trucks away from the site of the fire before fire trucks arrived.
Mr Pollard said they didn’t hear any explosions immediately but thick clouds of black smoke billowed from the building and flames had quickly become visible.
Meanwhile Wendy Lewis and her husband, who live down the road, were sitting outdoors when they heard a loud boom.
“(We) looked to our left and saw all the black smoke,” Ms Lewis said.
They were relieved to hear later that no one was injured.
Mr Hicken said the co-op has 30 to 40 members, with about 150 people who sell fish to it. There are about half a dozen employees this time of year, or up to 40 in the busy times. The hope is no one will be laid off because of the fire.
Mr Hicken was at a social gathering when he got the call the ice house was ablaze.
“I drove down to the wharf and it was quite a sight.”
He is already talking about plans to rebuild the ice plant, which was fully insured, in hopes of having it finished before the 2023 lobster season starts.
The timeline for a rebuild is unclear due to how long it might take to get a new ice machine and freezing unit.
Fire departments from Murray Harbour, Murray River, Montague and Belfast responded to the blaze, along with Kings District RCMP.
