Flames quickly engulfed the ice house and thick black smoke could be seen for miles around the site of the fire on Machon Point Road in Murray Harbour. Several trucks were quickly moved away from the fire moments before firefighters arrived on the scene.

A fire that spread quickly, followed by exploding propane tanks and acetylene at the Machon Point Fishermen’s Co-operative in Murray Harbour Friday afternoon, resulted in losses in the millions of dollars.

Co-op president Robbie Hicken estimated 50,000 pounds of bait were inside the building along with three forklifts, a tandem truck, pressure washers and other equipment.

Firefighters from Murray River, Murray Harbour, Belfast and Montague responded to a Friday afternoon blaze that destroyed an ice house which stored fishermen’s frozen bait and fishing related equipment including forklifts used by the plant. The loss is in the millions of dollars.                               Heather Moore photo
The charred remains of the ice house, including piles of bait, as seen on Saturday morning. Heather Moore photo
The building and its contents were consumed quickly after a fire that led to an explosion. Heather Moore photo

