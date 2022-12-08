26-year-old man missing in Montague area, RCMP says Dec 8, 2022 Dec 8, 2022 Updated 9 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Mitchell Lannigan, 26, was last seen Wednesday night in Montague. Kings District RCMP is asking the public to help find Mitchell Lannigan, 26, who was last seen Wednesday night in Montague.Lannigan is described as approximately 5-foot-7, 200 pounds with brown hair, brown eyes and a goatee. He was last seen wearing a black sweater, dark jeans and a dark toque.Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Kings District RCMP at 902-838-9300. Should you wish to remain anonymous, call PEI Crime Stoppers toll-free at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Rcmp Kings Clothing Mitchell Lannigan District Toque Jeans Whereabouts Zoology Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Today's e-Edition The Eastern Graphic The Eastern Graphic Dec 7, 2022 0 Signup for our Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Atlantic Post Calls e-edition Business Market Clients Eastern Graphic e-edition Welcome to the e-edition home of PEI’s award winning community newspaper. Island Deaths Receive Island death notifications daily by email. Island Farmer e-edition News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today! West Prince Graphic e-edition You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Print Ads Stella's Bulletin Latest News Michael (Mike) "Fitzy" Jerome FitzPatrick 26-year-old man missing in Montague area, RCMP says Frances "Vernita" Faithfull Darlene Ann Aitken Gallant, Edmond Joseph Tignish celebrates holiday season with annual tree lighting ceremony Towering Santa attracting a lot of attention Curling club goes high-tech to host Canada Games Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesMissing man, 67, found deceased at Roma in BrudenellTheresa Arsenault leaves behind a legacy of love, family, and advocacy26-year-old man missing in Montague area, RCMP saysCindy Lee (Simms) MacDonaldLloyd Arthur PollardRhetoric won’t build trust in Health PEIDetermination in the face of mobility challengesBernard Wilfred MacDonaldBrian Stewart MacRaeEleanor Shirley Lynn Smi Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.