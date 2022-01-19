Public Schools Branch

Nearly 10% of all school staff under the Public Schools Branch have yet to provide proof of full vaccination. They will continue to be tested regularly upon the return of in-school learning.

A total of 285 Public Schools Branch staff have not provided confirmation of full vaccination for Covid, according to a department spokesperson.

The breakdown includes 45% instructional staff, 6% bus drivers and 49% support staff. The numbers do not include non-school staff.

There are 2,866 school staff which means 9.9% have not revealed their vaccination status. 

Initially when classes resume all staff and students will take two tests 48 hours apart before returning to school. 

“Only staff who have not provided confirmation of full vaccination will be asked to test regularly once in-person learning resumes,” the spokesperson said.

“All other staff will monitor for symptoms and go for testing if they experience symptoms.”

Schools have been closed to in-person learning since December 17, the beginning of the Christmas-New Year’s break, and will remain closed until at least January 24.

