Long-awaited repairs to the Georgetown wharf are set to begin in May.
About two years ago the south end of the main wharf was blocked to heavy equipment due to the deteriorating condition of the timber pile construction.
The entire length of the structure situated at the end of Kent Street will be replaced with a wider steel sheet pile wharf structure.
Greenfield Construction based in Miramichi, New Brunswick, was awarded a $3.9 million contract to do the work.
For the 20-plus fishers who use the wharf during the spring lobster season there will have to be some adjustments, said Jerry MacKenzie with the Harbour Authority.
“As far as putting the gear out, it is not going to affect us, but landing is going to be a little more of a challenge,” Mr MacKenzie said. He explained fishers will likely have to use the other wharf nearby which is owned by Georgetown Port Inc and remove their traps as soon as they are unloaded from the boats.
The repair includes reconstruction and stabilization of the main wharf.
The marina part of the wharf will not be included in any repairs, but the infrastructure will be used a little differently during construction.
“Space is tight at the wharf during the best of times,” Mr MacKenzie said. Lobster fishers, mussel harvesters as well as pleasure boaters all use the infrastructure.
Even so Mr MacKenzie said they should be able to accommodate the mussel harvesters during the construction by using the marina area.
“It could be July before we are able to let some of the bigger pleasure boats and some of the speed boats in,” Mr MacKenzie added.
The repairs are being undertaken by Small Craft Harbours, a division of the federal Department of Fisheries and Oceans.
While site work won’t begin until mid-May DFO officials said materials, including armour stone will be trucked into the area in the coming months.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.