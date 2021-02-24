A coastal headland located in Fortune was recently donated to Island Nature Trust.
The acquisition, from a long-time summer resident of Fortune Bridge Tom Welch, is the first land donation of 2021.
The 37 acres perched on the headland of the northeastern shore is a combination of cliffs and dunes along the shore and a partially forested inland area.
Mr Welch, who donated Penny’s Point in memory of his Mom Jane ‘Penny’ (Coyne) Welch, remembers well the first trip his family made to Fortune Bridge from Toronto in the summer of 1958.
“I think she would be very pleased as they (his parents) were always very enthralled with Fortune,” Mr Welch said.
As an 11-year-old boy coming from the city, being dropped into the majestic rural setting surrounded by nature opened his eyes to a whole new world.
He, his siblings and their newfound friends spent countless hours fishing, rafting on the Fortune River and exploring the beach and tidal pools at the bottom of the cliff.
The family came every summer for six decades, eventually purchasing the property for their own.
Mr Welch said saving the area from development was one of the main drivers behind the donation.
“(Developing) would destroy the whole atmosphere of the beach area,” he said.
Conservation is also a way of life for Mr Welch and his wife Anne Lambert. The couple founded the International Conservation Fund of Canada (ICFC) in 2007 after recognizing that Canada lacked a charitable organization through which Canadians could conserve tropical nature and the winter habitats of Canada’s migratory birds. That organization has grown and there are now projects in 30 countries around the world.
Meagan Harris is executive director of Island Nature Trust.
“PEI’s multi-hued coastline is a dynamic and wild natural boundary between land and sea. Our ability to retain pockets of shore in a natural state translates directly to a healthier, more robust ecosystem that will provide for wildlife and people alike long into the future,” Ms Harris said.
Specific to Penny’s Point, the beach-dune area within and immediately adjacent the property’s southeast corner is identified as critical habitat for endangered piping plover and the sandstone cliffs are high enough to be able to provide habitat for such species as the threatened Bank Swallow and Belted Kingfisher.
According to Mr Welch, some work will be carried out on the forested area.
This project has been made possible by the land donors, stewardship donations from generous Islanders and funding from the ECHO Foundation and by the Government of Canada through the Natural Heritage Conservation Program, part of Canada’s Nature Fund.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.