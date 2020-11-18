A 39-year-old male faces drug trafficking charges after an undisclosed quantity of methamphetamine tablets were seized on Saturday.
Kings District RCMP made the arrest while conducting a traffic stop on a vehicle in Dingwells Mills.
An investigation is still ongoing and the accused will appear in court at a later date.
