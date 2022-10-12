Ava Johnston

Ava Johnston of Lorne Valley, in the front, in the ring at Dundas Agricultural Fair with other 4-H members, Daniel Naddy, Parker Smith and Isabella and Sawyer Acorn who will all be heading to Toronto for the Royal Agricultural Fair in November. Submitted photo

Isabella Acorn and Cornerstone Jessie, a one-and-a-half-year-old purebred Charolais, from the Acorns’ family farm in Dundas, are one of six Island 4-H duos heading to the Royal Agricultural Winter Fair in November.

“Up there the competition is usually pretty tough with people from all across Canada,” the 19-year-old said, noting it is an amazing experience to attend the prestigious event in Toronto.

Isabella

Isabella Acorn and Cornerstone Jessie showing at the Dundas Agricultural Fair in August. Submitted photo
daniel and gabrielle

Siblings Daniel and Gabrielle Naddy work together with a calf at the arena at Old Home Week in Charlottetown in August. The two are members of PEI’s 4-H team heading to the royal Agricultural Fair in Toronto next month. Submitted photo
Sawyer

Sawyer Acorn with JPA Dundas Dance Desire showing at the Dundas Agricultural Fair in August. Submitted photo

