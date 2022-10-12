Siblings Daniel and Gabrielle Naddy work together with a calf at the arena at Old Home Week in Charlottetown in August. The two are members of PEI’s 4-H team heading to the royal Agricultural Fair in Toronto next month. Submitted photo
Ava Johnston of Lorne Valley, in the front, in the ring at Dundas Agricultural Fair with other 4-H members, Daniel Naddy, Parker Smith and Isabella and Sawyer Acorn who will all be heading to Toronto for the Royal Agricultural Fair in November. Submitted photo
Isabella Acorn and Cornerstone Jessie, a one-and-a-half-year-old purebred Charolais, from the Acorns’ family farm in Dundas, are one of six Island 4-H duos heading to the Royal Agricultural Winter Fair in November.
“Up there the competition is usually pretty tough with people from all across Canada,” the 19-year-old said, noting it is an amazing experience to attend the prestigious event in Toronto.
This is her third time entering. This year she will be part of the National Junior Beef Heifer Show.
“For me it is more about meeting people and being able to show off your own heifer from your own farm than doing well in the show ring.”
Daniel Naddy, and his sister Gabrielle, from Orwell Cove, are also part of the PEI contingent.
He said the fact it is the 100th anniversary of the iconic fair could bring out even more competitors than usual.
“PEI always represents well at the Royal,” the 20-year-old said.
“Every show has a different judge and every judge has their own opinion so it is not like a black and white kind of thing.”
He said that isn’t necessarily a negative, it just means every show can be a different outcome.
The Naddys will be showing purebred herefords. Daniel has 2-year-old Bayview Kyra and Gabrielle will show yearling Bayview Jude.
In addition to the 4-H classes, the Naddy siblings will be showing in the Supreme Class after winning at Old Home Week in Charlottetown this past summer.
It will be Daniel’s third time attending and 15-year-old Gabrielle’s first.
This will be the first time at the Royal for Ava Johnston of Lorne Valley.
She will be showing Pancake, a crossbreed Angus and Simmental yearling.
She said she is a bit nervous, but is excited for the opportunity.
“My biggest expectation would be having fun,” the 17-year-old said.
Isabella is in her first year at Lakeland College in Alberta where she is working towards a diploma in Agriculture Sciences majoring in Beef and the more people she meets at competitions like the Royal the better.
“I hope to work for a genetics company and I also look forward to taking the knowledge back home to the family farm,” she said.
Isabelle said the cattle will be transported to Ontario on a trailer with enough time to get them clipped and washed before the showing begins.
Other Islanders heading to the event that will be held from November 4 to 7 at Exhibition Place are Isabelle’s brother Sawyer and Parker Smith, Charlottetown.
A fundraiser, PEI 4-H Royal Beef Team Online Auction, is being held on Facebook to help the youth with costs associated with the trip. Bidding ends on October 21.
Several sponsors are also contributing to the cost of the trip.
