I’ve been thinking a lot lately about the number 400. Seems odd, I know, but there are a number of things in life which apply to that number. For example, one of our favourite off-Island places to visit is Lunenburg, Nova Scotia. Distance from Charlottetown to Lunenburg? You guessed it, exactly 400 kilometres.
Ever wonder how much 400 nickels is? It’s 20 bucks. But, if you wonder how many nickels are in $400, the answer would be 8,000. So, you can see the fun you can have with this number. It’s endless.
You might want to know what 400 calories of food looks like? Well, 3.5 ounces of tilapia, topped with slivered almonds, a 3.5 ounce sweet potato, 1.5 cups of broccoli, a cup of strawberries and one teaspoon of olive oil - voila 400 calories! And no thank you by the way. Apparently, according to my research, you can either have the above, or a cup of peanut butter filled pretzels. I know where I’m going with this one.
Did you work from home because of COVID? The Canada Revenue Agency says you can claim up to, yep $400, in employment expenses as a tax deduction. If you didn’t go to the US this past year as planned, you’ve also recorded big savings. As of this writing, $400 Canadian will only get you $309.07 US in return.
With the golf season fast approaching again, I am wondering how many shots it will take me to hit the ball 400 yards now that I’m another year older. In a perfect world, it would be two. Most likely though, it will be three, more times than not. From there the number could escalate quickly depending on whether or not I slice it into the rough, shank it into the woods, top it into the water or lose the ball completely. Sometimes that number can be eight.
The number 400 is also a milestone in many sports. Patrick Kane of the Chicago Black Hawks of the NHL became the 100th player to score 400 goals in a career two weeks ago. By the way, Wayne Gretzky scored his 400th career NHL goal in January of 1985 in a game against Buffalo at the age of 23. He went on to score another 494 goals before retiring in 1999. In baseball, only 55 players have hit 400 or more home runs. In the National Football League, 115 quarterbacks have passed for at least 400 yards in a single game.
Have you ever wondered how many boxes of Smarties you would have to eat before eating 400 Smarties? That’s something I’m still working on. I’ll get back to you.
So what has piqued my interest in the number 400? Why did it suddenly become important to me? Well, this past Sunday, March 7, 2021 marked 400 days since I last saw my kids and grandkids in person.
I’ve discovered there’s nothing relating to the number 400 that puts it in its proper perspective. I know there’s light at the end of the tunnel, let’s hope it’s not another 400 days. By the way, at this rate, come June 16th, I’ll be reflecting on the number 500.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.