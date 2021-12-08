A $400 million plan to redevelop the former Confederation Bridge fabrication yard, a 45-hectare concrete Stonehenge that’s sat idle since the bridge’s completion in 1997, was effectively killed November 21 with the stroke of an unimaginative Finance PEI pen.
The death shot was delivered in the form of a sanitized bureaucratic letter delivered to eight developers that responded to a provincial expression of interest launched eight months ago to gauge interest in, and ideas for, redevelopment of the yard.
Rather than move ahead with any, government is slamming on the brakes, a mysterious decision that brings into question its vision, priorities and political motivation, which now include ruffling diplomatic feathers between Canada and the State of Georgia because Premier King’s office refused two requests for a Zoom meeting with Governor Brian Kemp to discuss the potential redevelopment, multiple sources have confirmed.
In an era when every jurisdiction wants to position itself to best advantage, Prince Edward Island is doing the opposite.
The only guarantee with starting over - with no clear end goal - is that taxpayers will get stuck with a multi-million clean-up bill and potentially future development costs.
Maritimes Atlantic Terminal Inc (MAT) want neither.
It is understood that MAT offered the only proposal for a cash purchase of the whole fabrication yard. It is the only proposal not seeking government support to clean up the site, estimated at a minimum of $5 million. Neither is there a request for government project financing. It is the only proposal that would expand PEI’s agriculture and seafood export capacity. It is the only proposal to pitch a full service marine terminal to export Island products to the southern United States, opening up easy access to 80 million people and beyond, including the far east. It is the only proposal to offer PEI the potential of greater energy security through the import, storage and distribution of LNG, CNG, and LPG, which would significantly benefit government’s net zero strategy.
The principal of MAT is a major player in the agriculture sector in Georgia and beyond. Phillip Jennings has ties to PEI, having developed markets for his Island grown highbush blueberries. His vision is to diversify Island agriculture beyond potatoes by partnering with farmers to ramp up production of cauliflower, broccoli and other products including the southern staple, collard greens, which would be sold into the US when demand for fresh product fetches premium prices. His partners are experienced in development and operation of marine terminals. It is a company with deep pockets and strong business connections.
MAT’s proposal is built around cargo vessels travelling weekly between a new commercial terminal in Borden and Savannah, Georgia, a major southern United States shipping hub.
The logic behind government’s lack of interest is baffling. The November 21st letter suggests government will go back to the drawing board, rehabilitate the fabrication yard at taxpayer’s expense and potentially split the property into several smaller bits. It offers no imagination or workaround for a quitclaim deed Strait Crossing holds on the fabrication yard jetty. SCI will demand compensation if a commercial shipping operation, seen as a competitor to the bridge, launches. (In typical PEI fashion the focus is on potential loss, not potential gain, including for SCI).
We don’t know why government is shutting the process down. Maybe it sees the Maritime Atlantic Terminal as too big of a proposal. Maybe they fear an American group taking ownership of the property. Maybe friends of government would rather the spoils be divvied up in other ways.
Whatever the reason, it is unacceptable.
No one is saying simply hand over the keys to the fabrication yard. Due diligence is required. But for government to throw a potential $400 million proposal in the garbage without digging deeper is an abdication of duty.
How many projects offer 150 direct jobs, with many more in construction and spin-off enterprise? How many projects open new markets for our seafood and agricultural products? How many build provincial energy security? How many arrive without a hand extended for government support?
This project is worth a deeper look. Islanders deserve to know what is and what is not possible. We should challenge the unacceptable hammer SCI holds over economic development in the Borden area. We should know whether this is a development in the best interest of our provincial future.
Government has answered none of these questions. It’s simply plodded along with a process, which was suddenly and inexplicably terminated.
For 25 years the fabrication yard has produced nothing more than failed political promises and rhetoric. MAT’s proposal challenges this pathetic record. Leadership is more than shuffling paper. Before it’s too late, the King government needs to go to the garbage can, shake this proposal off and give it the serious look it demands.
Paul MacNeill is Publisher of Island Press Limited. He can be contacted at paul@peicanada.com
