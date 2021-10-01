A total of $1,010 was raised for the Murray Harbour Community Center through Danglefest, a five-on-five street hockey tournament held on the weekend in the village. In this photo Bentley Regular smothers the ball to make the save for his Bruins team who were up against the Vipers. Bentley is the son of Chermaine and Tyson Regular of Murray Harbour. The fun competition included three age groups: U7, U9 and U11. The outdoor event was sponsored by Machon Point Fishermens Co-op, which provided medals for the winners in each group and Lenentine Transport Inc (Chris and Pam Cuddy), which supplied team t-shirts for the players as well as the Murray Harbour Farmers Market which provided barbecued hotdogs and a host of volunteers who helped set up and dismantle the three playing areas, provided treat bags for the players, game referees and others who contributed to the half-day event.
Toby Miller put in an impressive performance between the pipes. Toby is the son of Gena and Will Miller of Murray River. More photos and video to come in this week’s Eastern Graphic.
From the left, Sawyer Ryan, Owen Gormley and Brenton Cuddy ensured the action on the three rinks ran smoothly. Dozens of volunteers turned out to help ensure the event was a success. Pam Cuddy photos
