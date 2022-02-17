John Campbell provided some musical entertainment during the annual Valentine celebration of Three Rivers 50-Plus Club in the basement of All Saints Church in Cardigan recently. Charlotte MacAulay photo
Members of Three Rivers 50-Plus Club recently presented longtime member Phil LePage with a donation to help ease the burden of a recent tragedy. Mr LePage and his wife Pat lost their son Philip suddenly in mid-January. Mr LePage was left speechless by the kind gesture. In making the presentation, president Grace Blackette said it was the very least they could do, noting the couple are such valuable members of the club.
Mr LePage said it has been a difficult time as their son who has been living with them for the past decade had recently moved back to British Columbia and they never had the chance to say a final farewell. Charlotte MacAulay photo
Felix Walker of St Georges celebrated his 94th birthday last month and his milestone was recognized at a recent meeting. President Grace Blackette presented Mr Walker, the oldest member of the club, with a card signed by fellow members.
This was the first meeting of the club in 2022 where they also marked Valentine's Day with treats and entertainment. Ms Blackette said showing love and recognition to one another is a cornerstone of the continued success of the group. The group has been fortunate to be able to continue meeting throughout the pandemic and members look forward to resuming field trips as part of their regular routine. Charlotte MacAulay photo
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.