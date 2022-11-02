Daisy Brown was one of the first members of the Three Rivers 50-Plus Club to receive a poppy during the organization’s official kick-off of the annual Poppy Campaign. Club members and Cardigan Legion members Marion Trowbridge and Glen Swallow were on hand to distribute the poppies. Charlotte MacAulay photo
Veteran Phil Campbell addressed members of the Three Rivers 50-Plus club last week as they marked the beginning of 2022 Remembrance Week with the kick-off of the annual Royal Canadian Legion Poppy Campaign. The Bridgetown resident, who is also a member of the Cardigan Legion, spoke about the history of how the poppy came to be the symbol of remembrance. Charlotte MacAulay photo
Shortly after the devastation of the First World War Anne Guerin, a war widow from France, was inspired by John McCrae’s poem ‘In Flanders Fields’ to make handcrafted replicas of poppies to sell and raise funds for citizens of her war torn country.
It was a successful campaign, so much so, she then traveled to Canada where the Royal Canadian Legion adopted the campaign in 1921.
“Thanks to the millions of Canadians who wear the Legion lapel poppy each November the little red flower has never died and neither has the vow to remember those who paid the ultimate sacrifice in the service of our country,” Veteran Phil Campbell said during his address to members of the Three Rivers 50-Plus Club as they joined Cardigan Legion members in opening the annual Royal Canadian Legion Poppy Campaign last Friday.
Mr Campbell was the guest speaker for the event and as he took those present through the story of how the poppy came to symbolize Remembrance Day, the Bridgetown resident touched on Islander’s contributions in particular.
“They came home broken; they came home hurt, but they survived,” Mr Campbell said. “Their survival was because of the support they got from family and friends and that is what makes the Island special.”
Mr Campbell’s remarks were accompanied by the entertainment of local musicians Urban MacAdam and John Campbell who played several tunes after poppies were distributed to members.
