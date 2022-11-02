brown and trowbridge WEB.jpg

Daisy Brown was one of the first members of the Three Rivers 50-Plus Club to receive a poppy during the organization’s official kick-off of the annual Poppy Campaign. Club members and Cardigan Legion members Marion Trowbridge and Glen Swallow were on hand to distribute the poppies. Charlotte MacAulay photo

Shortly after the devastation of the First World War Anne Guerin, a war widow from France, was inspired by John McCrae’s poem ‘In Flanders Fields’ to make handcrafted replicas of poppies to sell and raise funds for citizens of her war torn country. 

It was a successful campaign, so much so, she then traveled to Canada where the Royal Canadian Legion adopted the campaign in 1921.

phil_col.jpg

Veteran Phil Campbell addressed members of the Three Rivers 50-Plus club last week as they marked the beginning of 2022 Remembrance Week with the kick-off of the annual Royal Canadian Legion Poppy Campaign. The Bridgetown resident, who is also a member of the Cardigan Legion, spoke about the history of how the poppy came to be the symbol of remembrance. Charlotte MacAulay photo
urban and john_col.jpg

Urban MacAdam, left, and John Campbell entertain during the Three Rivers 50-Plus Poppy Campaign kick-off. The songs included one written by Mr Campbell about local veterans. Charlotte MacAulay photo

