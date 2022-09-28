Windows of opportunity present themselves frequently - and often, unexpectedly. Sometimes we seize the moment readily, other times we take a cautious peek just to see what’s on the other side.
Back a half-century ago, or thereabouts, life was simple. In my quest for adventure, a path took me to Alberta where the great west followed through on a promise of good wages and countless possibilities. I found work on an assembly line job in a cabinet factory, and also, with the security staff at the Calgary International Airport - no experience necessary for either. There was something exciting about the sprawling concrete city I came to find out abounded with Maritimers - they were everywhere.
Then, out of the blue, early one Sunday evening, Graphic founder, Jim MacNeill, called with a job offer - at least that’s what I guessed he’d said. His thick Scottish brogue was hard to interpret at times but, fortunately, a week of on-the-job training at his newspaper the previous winter offered sufficient hints to grasp the gist of the conversation.
My idea, at the time, was to return to the Island, work at The Graphic until Christmas and save enough money to head west again. But that’s not what happened. The weeks passed, as did the months. And five decades later, here I am.
I’ve always found something compelling about this job, and sharing people’s stories over the years has been a privilege and often a humbling experience. Quite literally, my byline has appeared on thousands of stories celebrating eastern PEI residents’ accomplishments and milestones, as well as, keeping communities informed of the goings-on they might only learn through newspaper reports.
Jump in and sink or swim
There was no tutorial for this job - jump in and sink or swim. The most profound lesson, which was quickly learned, was education certainly is an asset - but the less you know going into an interview the more you’ll learn ... and fast!
In the early days, technology was rudimentary to say the least. Google hadn’t yet been born but libraries and phone books held volumes of resource material - as did the people who frequented local coffee shops, laundromats and grocery stores. The newspaper was put together manually- like a jigsaw puzzle - with no picture on the box cover. The challenge was often as frustrating as it was gratifying, but it all came together in the wee hours of a Wednesday morning. The finished product could take 70 or more hours, per person, to complete each week by a small handful of often sleepy-eyed staff members. The abilities to multi-task and be flexible were all important at The Graphic. But in my time the team always came through and never missed producing a single issue, despite all kinds of challenges including, bad weather, power outages, changes in technology, and frequent shortages of reporters.
With a measure of both apprehension and gratitude, dozens of journalism students have come into the newsroom wearing a badge of high hopes on their chest as they worked towards their respective goals. Some enjoyed the experience of working at a weekly publication, others did not. On occasion, the suggestion was made that perhaps they should reconsider their career choices. No matter, it was a learning experience for all involved. Many were warned before their arrival that if they could survive a couple of weeks under my tutelage they would be okay. The word ‘ogre’ comes to mind but I have no tangible proof a student really called me that. Sticks and stones ...
A memo to the boss
On the up side, there were numerous events to celebrate. Being associated with a larger body of newspaper publications, The Graphic often competed with others in the same field. There was national, provincial and Atlantic recognition in the form of awards - some for stories, others for photography. One of my proudest and, probably most embarrassing moments, was when I received the Lieutenant Governor’s Award for Investigative Journalism in 1979 - the first and only time it was presented.
All Island media were invited to enter this competition, which meant Graphic reporters would go up against radio, CBCTV, and daily newspapers. Initially, the thought was a tad intimidating but the decision was made to enter ... or rather, Jim entered stories, on our behalf. The late PEI senator Heath MacQuarrie, politician, teacher, scholar and writer, was appointed to judge the entries.
Three finalists were selected, my name among them. The evening rolled around to attend the presentation at Fanningbank, in Charlottetown, where then Lieutenant Governor, Gordon Bennett, would present the awards. He chose to announce third place, then second ... and that’s when it hit me - I had won! But there was a problem: I had no idea what story Jim had entered on my behalf. When the call came for me to make a short speech on the ‘winning story,’ my mind froze - as probably my body did as well. After a few deep breaths, I meandered over to where Jim was standing among a gathering of cronies, and asked the question: “What the heck did I enter?”
There were a few giggles among the group, but having this all-important information in hand I made my way to the front of the room to explain the story to everyone. The story, written months prior, had been followed by dozens more, so total recall was clouded by more recent headlines. I managed to mumble something vague about the local school board attempting to transfer a Grade 8 class to Montague rather than allowing the students to stay in their own elementary school - unbeknownst to the parents. My face turned scarlet at my own ineptness, and I stepped down to join my group of peers. A memo to ‘the boss’ was fired off the next day: “For heaven’s sake Jim, at least give me a heads up so I can prepare!”
He laughed. I laughed. And life at The Graphic went on.
More chuckles followed during those years I worked side-by-side with Jim. Expect the unexpected quickly became the rule of the day. For example, early one morning which preceded working into the wee hours, he summoned me into his office. A passing tropical storm had churned up the waters in the river at Lower Montague and he needed to check on his sailboat. It sounded like a fairly easy task - until we got to the shore where a leaky rowboat was loosely tied to a tree. My appointed task was to deliver Jim to his moored boat a distance out. Row two strokes, bail; row two more, bail ... and repeat. I assumed he was successful in bringing the sailboat ashore since he reappeared back at the office later that day. I laughed alone at that one.
Another time, some brilliant mind in the office decided ‘The Graphic’ should head off to Boughton Island for an overnight staff party. With the bulk of the crew arriving on the island around noon, tents were quickly erected and wood was rounded up for an evening campfire when a fishing boat would deliver the remainder of the staff. Most in the group were landlubbers and the rising tide wasn’t taken into account. Neither did they realize that the tail end of a hurricane would prevent the ‘rescue’ boat from returning for us until late the next day. Tents were swamped, food floated away on the waves and everyone was wet and tired. But we all laughed, and the adventure is still talked about to this day.
Always a lesson to learn
As with any job, we choose to remember the good times, and there have been many over the years at The Graphic. They weren’t all exploits of the previously mentioned nature, rather, they were times when it seemed all up-hill. Like when Jim died so suddenly and we all felt adrift. But The Graphic, which he fondly named ‘The Lively One’, was his legacy, and with perseverance, Paul MacNeill and his sister Jan quickly grabbed the reins and everyone strived to maintain the integrity Jim had inspired.
When I reflect back over the half-century I’ve spent here, I see the countless people who helped immensely along the way. It would be impossible to try to individually name all those who contributed to what I call my successful career, although a few still stand out. Not all encounters were positive but each offered a lesson to be carried into the future.
But for now, I must find a ‘scoop’ for next week’s Graphic ...
