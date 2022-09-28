Heather at desk

Heather Moore reflects on her (first) 50 years at the Eastern Graphic. Dan MacKinnon photo

 DAN MACKINNON

Windows of opportunity present themselves frequently - and often, unexpectedly. Sometimes we seize the moment readily, other times we take a cautious peek just to see what’s on the other side.

Back a half-century ago, or thereabouts, life was simple. In my quest for adventure, a path took me to Alberta where the great west followed through on a promise of good wages and countless possibilities. I found work on an assembly line job in a cabinet factory, and also, with the security staff at the Calgary International Airport - no experience necessary for either. There was something exciting about the sprawling concrete city I came to find out abounded with Maritimers - they were everywhere.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.