Organizers of the 70 Mile Coastal Yard Sale are extremely happy to be back in action after two years of having to cancel the iconic eastern PEI two-day event.
Registration has been strong for the 23rd year, said John Rousseau with the Wood Islands and Area Development Corporation (WIADC).
Approximately 150 vendors are registered for the September 17 and 18 event. There are concentrated pockets in a few places including Point Prim, Montague and the Murray River area, but vendors are scattered from as far north as Strathcona and as far west as Crapaud.
The southeastern hub is at Wood Islands Market, formerly Plough the Waves Centre, where some two dozen vendors will be set up along with volunteers from WIADC selling raffle tickets and hosting a barbecue.
“It is pretty much the same size (as years past),” Mr Rousseau said.
“As a development corporation it is a fundraiser for us, but we do this for the community.”
It is a chance for community members to make a few extra dollars and local businesses certainly benefit from the influx of people to the region.
“We feel it is in our mandate to do this for the area,” Mr Rousseau said.
“We have heard there’s 40,000 people on the road yard sale weekend.”
In years past, some area businesses have reported having their best day of the tourist season.
With thousands of vehicles on the roads, Mr Rousseau said safety during the event really can’t be stressed enough.
“All the roads are very busy and people should take care and drive slow,” he said.
Motorists in areas where there are multiple vendors should be particularly vigilant he added, noting they need to be on the look out for pedestrians darting out from cars parked on both sides of the highway. By the same token yard salers should also stay alert when moving about.
This year the map of vendors in the eastern region, included in this edition of The Eastern Graphic, is complemented by an online version that will indicate where all the vendors are located.
“It will be useful for anyone traveling with a smart phone,” Mr Rousseau said. “All they have to do is hover over that little Google teardrop and the information about what’s being sold at that site will pop up.”
As for what type of items are being sold, Mr Rousseau said it would be easier to list what isn’t being sold.
“There are no nuclear reactors,” he said with a chuckle.
But the variety of items people have for sale is immense and he expects this year there will be more selections than ever.
“Every year there was a lot of stuff being sold, but now with two years of COVID there is probably going to be more available,” he said.
This year will mark a somewhat sad milestone for the event. Bertie Cook who passed away in 2020 created several quilts for the WIADC raffle over the years. This year her last quilt will be raffled off.
Registration has closed for the yard sale event, however late registrations will still be accepted. They won’t be listed on the physical map in The Graphic, but will be added to the online version.
Cost of registration is $30 with a $5 rebate if the marker issued at sign-up is returned after the event.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.