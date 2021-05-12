One of the key volunteers behind the 70-Mile Coastal Yard Sale is optimistic more items than ever will be up for sale if the event can return in 2022.
John Rousseau, volunteer chair of the Wood Islands and Area Development Corporation, said the cancellation of both 2020 and 2021 should result in people having more stuff to clear out of their homes.
“People are always downsizing, people are getting older, they’re moving, so there’s a lot of stuff coming on the market.”
Despite the two-year layoff - WIADC announced the cancellation of the 2021 event on May 3 - there is no doubt the economic and tourism driver will return when it’s safe, Mr Rousseau said.
“This is a festival that helps the little people. Everybody can be involved and make a few dollars and we would not let that opportunity go by without doing it again. As long as we have a few bodies, we’re going to do it to help our community.”
He said the decision to cancel was made now because it would be time to start preparations and COVID-19 regulation changes are unpredictable.
“The work (would) start now where people are registering. We didn’t want to start taking registrations and then have to cancel and return money,” Mr Rousseau said. “If we got to August and some terrible thing happened, we would have done all this work for nothing. We’re volunteers and it’s a lot of work.”
He said it’s very disappointing to call off the yard sale, which has been running for more than 20 years, calling it an institution in eastern PEI.
The massive event usually has somewhere around 120 to 130 vendors, and it has been known to draw about 40,000 people over the course of the weekend, often creating a steady stream of traffic along the Trans-Canada Highway. It also attracts people from New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, Newfoundland and even the northern States.
Vendors often register for the following year when the event is over, looking to save their spot.
Another issue is the shortage of volunteers to help make the event work. That group has dwindled in recent years, Mr Rousseau said.
“You need half a dozen key people who are ready to go to meetings and go home and do work. It’s hard to find that. It falls on very few shoulders.”
Anne Keuper and her husband John at Island Pride Garden Centre typically rent their space to a number of vendors while also marking down the price of their plants for an end-of-season sale.
“We bring in lots of people and lots of money changes hands, but the best part about it is seeing the community,” Ms Keuper said. “It’s a really nice day and getting out and seeing your neighbour.”
“Financially, (the cancellation) does hit a bit of the bottom line but that’s not our main reason for existing. We’re a garden centre that provides garden supplies.”
Ms Keuper said the loss has a huge impact on community tourism, especially since it extends the season, being in late September in shoulder season. She called it a community builder.
“People plan their schedules around it. They book their cottages a year ahead to attend and visit yard sales and be in the yard sale,” she said. “The local campground stays open an extra week because of it.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.