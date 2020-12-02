After two hip replacement surgeries and a knee replacement, Bob MacLeod easily could have given up on his goal.
But the 86-year-old persevered through it all and on October 16, completed the last leg of a journey he’d worked toward for two decades - to bicycle the entire Confederation Trail, tip to tip, from Tignish to Elmira.
On the final segment, from Selkirk to Elmira, Mr MacLeod was accompanied by his daughter, Margi Kean, and her husband Peter. When they had cycled their last kilometre, they broke out some single-malt scotch to celebrate.
For Mr MacLeod, it took 19 years, 273 kilometres, nine different segments and three major surgeries, but the Summerside resident stuck to his guns.
“I just think if you set some kind of goal for yourself and give it a try, once you get started at it, you say well next year I’ll do another bit, and another bit. I just wanted to do it,” he said.
Mr MacLeod’s answer to why it was so important to him to finish the trail was the same as Sir Edmund Hillary gave after climbing Mount Everest: because it’s there.
“It’s a beautiful way to see the province. It was just beautiful to take it all in,” he said. “You meet the odd person along the way and have a little chat and something to eat.”
Margi Kean, Mr MacLeod’s daughter, said he commented it would take not a stopwatch to measure his trip, but a calendar.
“I’m glad I did it. It’s nice to have it in the bag, as they say,” he said.
For Mr MacLeod, staying active is a way of life and maintaining his health was a motivation for continuing with the ride.
“There’s one reason - I’ve always tried to stay in shape - if you get too out of shape, it’s too hard getting back,” he said. “I always say in life, you run until you can’t run, you walk until you can’t walk, you crawl until you can’t crawl. It’s overcoming the inertia to get up off your rear and do it.”
Never, he said, even during an arduous recovery from hip surgery, did it cross his mind he might not be able to complete his goal. After his knee replacement, he found bicycling didn’t cause the same pain as walking or swimming, so it was a big part of his recovery.
Before his second hip replacement in early 2019, Mr MacLeod’s strategy was to maintain a high fitness level going in, to make the recovery easier.
Just six months later, he and Ms Kean rode from Charlottetown to Mount Stewart - after initially biking five kilometres in the wrong direction. Mr MacLeod had reached Charlottetown back in 2010, but the hip surgeries and two summers visiting family in Newfoundland shelved the project for awhile.
He said it was a nice boost to have his daughter riding with him from Charlottetown to the finish.
“That was an encouragement. At that stage of the game, I was getting tired of doing it all by myself - if I had a tumble on the bike or fell off, it wouldn’t be good. That was a factor in completing it, that I had somebody alongside me.”
Ms Kean said her dad’s accomplishment is an inspiration to her and that many people of her generation don’t have their parents anymore, let alone the experience of doing such an adventure with them.
On the ride from Mount Stewart to Selkirk, she told her dad how grateful she was to be able to share the experience with him.
“For me, being in the moment and enjoying the fact I got to do something with my dad that very few people do - I’m very, very grateful.”
As for the emotions when they reached the end of the trail?
“Pure joy. Pure joy to have been able to scratch that off the bucket list for him,” Ms Kean said. “I truly feel like a lucky woman to be able to do that, with my dad and my husband too.”
She said her father regaled her with many talks about history during the trips.
“He’s quite a storyteller. I learned about Confederation in Newfoundland and American politics and how to handle COVID, and then he’d talk about music, something that happened in Vienna 100 years ago.”
Mr MacLeod said he had the idea of completing the whole trail after a ride from Tignish to Ellerslie in 2001 with his son-in-law. Eventually he made it to Summerside, then Emerald, then Hunter River and on to Charlottetown.
Mr MacLeod continues to bike, albeit closer to home, but after 19 years, it’s safe to say he won’t take up one particular suggestion.
“Someone said, ‘I suppose you’re going to start at Elmira and go the other way now?’”
